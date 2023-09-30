Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A French village is offering a warm welcome to visitors from the Sunderland area for a tribute to war heroes.

Fosseux, a farming village near Arras, is planning an exhibition on November 11 and 12.

It will remember the British soldiers who gave their lives in the First World War.

The ceremony to honour war heroes in Fosseux in 2022.

Sunderland man who died from machine gun fire

Village resident Regine Verguier is among those who has remained determined to ensure that Willie was honoured, even in lockdown.

Regine Verguier at the graveside of Private Thomson.

And she told the Echo about November's exhibition which will go a step further in remembering the wars.

Uniforms, photos and documents on show

"It will take place at the Fosseux village hall on November 11 from 2 pm to 6 pm and November 12 from 10 am to 6 pm."

A view of Fosseux, courtesy of Google Maps.

Visitors will get to see Fosseux during the Great War, a presentation of English and American uniforms and personal effects, as well as photos and documents.

Even though Pte Thomson will not be particularly highlighted in the exhibition, his name is always in the hearts of the people of Fosseux.

Despite there only being around 140 residents in the tiny community (according to online statistics), locals have always remembered the Englishman.

Shot as he tried to get back to British lines

The grave of Private William Thomson, from Sunderland, who in Fosseux in France.

And when German armoured columns attacked the 70th Brigade in Mercatel and Ficheux on May 20, 1940, dozens of the ill-equipped labourers lost their lives.

It appears Willie was left on his own, but was trying to make his way back to British lines when he was shot.

Honouring heroes from the Great War

Tragically, just minutes later, he was wounded by machine-gun fire – shot from what was probably a German reconnaissance motorcycle combination.

November's exhibition will include tributes to British heroes from the First World War.

Regine said: "There is a British soldier who died in 1917 in the field hospital established in Fosseux since 1915. Charles Dodson was originally from Middlesex.