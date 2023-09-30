Fosseux, the French village which always remembers a Sunderland soldier and other British war heroes who protected them
They never forgot: French village to remember British war heroes
A French village is offering a warm welcome to visitors from the Sunderland area for a tribute to war heroes.
Fosseux, a farming village near Arras, is planning an exhibition on November 11 and 12.
It will remember the British soldiers who gave their lives in the First World War.
Fosseux has a history of paying tribute to those who gave their lives to protect their country in both world wars.
Sunderland man who died from machine gun fire
Every year, it honours a Sunderland man - Private William ‘Willie’ Thomson - who was wounded by machine gun fire on May 21, 1940, and died soon afterwards in the village.
Village resident Regine Verguier is among those who has remained determined to ensure that Willie was honoured, even in lockdown.
And she told the Echo about November's exhibition which will go a step further in remembering the wars.
Uniforms, photos and documents on show
"It will take place at the Fosseux village hall on November 11 from 2 pm to 6 pm and November 12 from 10 am to 6 pm."
Visitors will get to see Fosseux during the Great War, a presentation of English and American uniforms and personal effects, as well as photos and documents.
Even though Pte Thomson will not be particularly highlighted in the exhibition, his name is always in the hearts of the people of Fosseux.
Despite there only being around 140 residents in the tiny community (according to online statistics), locals have always remembered the Englishman.
Shot as he tried to get back to British lines
Private Thomson was part of a labour division which was sent to France to build airfields. The men were not there to fight, but ended up right on the front line – despite not having the necessary kit or artillery.
And when German armoured columns attacked the 70th Brigade in Mercatel and Ficheux on May 20, 1940, dozens of the ill-equipped labourers lost their lives.
It appears Willie was left on his own, but was trying to make his way back to British lines when he was shot.
Private Thomson’s search for his comrades led him to the outskirts of Fosseux a day after the attack, where a villager spotted him seeking cover from an approaching enemy column.
Honouring heroes from the Great War
Tragically, just minutes later, he was wounded by machine-gun fire – shot from what was probably a German reconnaissance motorcycle combination.
November's exhibition will include tributes to British heroes from the First World War.
Regine said: "There is a British soldier who died in 1917 in the field hospital established in Fosseux since 1915. Charles Dodson was originally from Middlesex.
"A tribute will be paid to him as well as to a Scottish soldier and 317 French soldiers from all over France, who died in the same hospital during the Battle of Artois in 1915."