The little Sunderland cottage which stood on a hill made out of ship waste

A legacy of Sunderland’s history can be seen in this 75 year old photo.

It shows a building known as The Cottage on Glass House but behind it lay a story of Sunderland in the making.

It once housed a Wearside MP

The cottage on Glass House Hill, as seen in a Sunderland Echo photo from 1949.

The cottage was built in Glass House Hill which was itself a man made creation.

Three cemeteries were formed

A close-up on the cottage as it looked in 1949.

Three cemeteries at least were formed by ballast - Monkwearmouth Parish, the Gill cemetery, and the old burying ground at Ayre's Quay.

Glass House Hill was a familiar sight to the shipyard workers of Pallion.

Ayre's Quay in a photo from September 1939.

The photo of the cottage was taken by a Sunderland Echo photographer in April 1949.