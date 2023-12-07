One man's quest to find out about his tragic relatives
Eighteen of the ship's crew died - two were Ralph's relatives.
Sunderland Echo readers could hold the key to one man's research into a ship disaster which killed two of his relatives.
Ralph Elliott is hoping to uncover more about the sinking of the Wear-built ship SS Silistria.
It took 18 out of 20 of its shipmates when it sank in Salerno Bay on February 25, 1879. Only two survived - the mate, AJ Mair and a fireman J Mackie.
But the tragedy has extra significance for Ralph.
A quest to find their final resting place
His great-grandfather Matthew Elliott, 20, was the Assistant Engineer and his great-grand-uncle William Elliott, 33, was the chief Engineer.
He urged Echo readers to help and added: "It might just reveal the final resting place of the 18 lost Sunderland mariners."
Ralph's quest to uncover more has gone on since 1964 when he was first given a poem which was written about the tragedy.
A poem by a grieving wife
It was penned by his great-grandmother and it includes the poignant lines;
"My husband stood upon her deck.
"He viewed the sea and sky.
"He saw around him all a wreck,
"And yet no help was nigh".
Ralph added: "Ever since 1964, when my Auntie Linda gave me the original poem written by my Great-Grandmother about the sinking, I have tried to find photos, plans or drawings of the ship.
A hurricane sank the ship
"I have also sought additional information on the sinking, in particular what happened to the 18 crew who lost their lives. Were any lost at sea and where were the recovered bodies buried?"
Ralph does have some information.
He knows that SS Silistria was a screw-driven coal haulier built on the Wear by Laing and Sons in 1872.
The story made the pages of the Sunderland Echo in an 1879 edition.
It said the ship left South Shields with a cargo of coal on January 27, but was caught in a hurricane at Salerno Bay.
'I will perservere'
All hands got into the ship's boat but it had been damaged against the side of the ship and soon filled with water.
Fireman Mackie was an expert swimmer and dived overboard. He eventually caught hold of a cable on a Norwegian barque and was helped on board.
Ralph said: "Regrettably, we do not know the final resting place of Great-Grandad Mathew or Great-Grand-Uncle William, but I will persevere."
His great grandmother's poem continues:
"And tho thou'st gone beneath the waves,
"Thy soul aloft shall soar,
"To that bright sphere beyond the grave,
"Where we shall pass no more."
We're hoping Echo readers can help. If you can, email [email protected]