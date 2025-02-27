Let’s flip it back to the days when pancake races dominated the Sunderland Echo headlines.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That time of year has ‘creped up’ on us once again and we are marking Shrove Tuesday with a look back at Seaburn’s pancake making and racing traditions.

Preparations for perfect pancakes in 1974

For our first course, we are going back to 1974. Preparing pancakes at the Seaburn Hotel were, left to right: commis patissier Ian Ross, head patissier Alun Lee Davies and deputy manager Alan Mitchell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preparing pancakes at the Seaburn Hotel in 1974 were commis patissier Ian Ross, head patissier Alun Lee Davies and Alan Mitchell, deputy manager. | Sunderland Echo

We also put in an order for memories from 1977. Here are sous Chef Graeme Irving pictured with Lynn Ions, left, and Janet Arnold sampling pancakes.

Seafront sprints in the 1980s

Seaburn Hotel sous chef Graeme Irving pictured with Lynn Ions and Janet Arnold sampling pancakes. Does this bring back memories? | Sunderland Echo

In 1987, chefs at the Seaburn Hotel sprinted along the seafront in a race. Winners were John Robinson , Simon Wood and Kevin Chapman. Top marks to them!

Chefs at the Seaburn Hotel, Sunderland sprint along the seafront. Winners were John Robinson , Simon Wood and Kevin Chapman. | Sunderland Echo

Let’s pan back to 1987 once more for another view of the race with even more chefs in the picture. Let us know if you have spotted a familiar face amongst the competitors.

Chefs at the Seaburn Hotel sprint along the seafront in the 1987 pancake race. | JPIMedia Resell

The fun continued a year later when staff from numerous hotels and guest houses took part.

Sixty competitors on a cold day at the seafront

About 60 competitors lined up in the 1988 event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seaburn pancake race in 1988. It looks bracing on the seafront in this Shrove Tuesday photo.

They even donned fancy dress as they braced a seafront breeze to jog along in style, as shown above.

Hats off to pastry cook Anne Stockley who was pictured making the last of dozens of pancakes for the sponsored fundraising relay race on the seafront.

Anne Stockley was perfect at pancake flipping at the Seaburn Hotel in 1988. Go on, Anne! | se

Pancake Day is on March 4 this year and it is celebrated on Shrove Tuesday to use up ingredients before a fasting period begins in a countdown to Easter.

Shrove Tuesday is held on the day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the year’s Lent.

Tell us if you took part in Seaburn’s races and how you did, by emailing your memories to [email protected].