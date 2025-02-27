Seaburn's pancake racing history as we flip it back to the '70s and '80s
That time of year has ‘creped up’ on us once again and we are marking Shrove Tuesday with a look back at Seaburn’s pancake making and racing traditions.
Preparations for perfect pancakes in 1974
For our first course, we are going back to 1974. Preparing pancakes at the Seaburn Hotel were, left to right: commis patissier Ian Ross, head patissier Alun Lee Davies and deputy manager Alan Mitchell.
We also put in an order for memories from 1977. Here are sous Chef Graeme Irving pictured with Lynn Ions, left, and Janet Arnold sampling pancakes.
Seafront sprints in the 1980s
In 1987, chefs at the Seaburn Hotel sprinted along the seafront in a race. Winners were John Robinson , Simon Wood and Kevin Chapman. Top marks to them!
Let’s pan back to 1987 once more for another view of the race with even more chefs in the picture. Let us know if you have spotted a familiar face amongst the competitors.
The fun continued a year later when staff from numerous hotels and guest houses took part.
Sixty competitors on a cold day at the seafront
About 60 competitors lined up in the 1988 event.
They even donned fancy dress as they braced a seafront breeze to jog along in style, as shown above.
Hats off to pastry cook Anne Stockley who was pictured making the last of dozens of pancakes for the sponsored fundraising relay race on the seafront.
Pancake Day is on March 4 this year and it is celebrated on Shrove Tuesday to use up ingredients before a fasting period begins in a countdown to Easter.
Shrove Tuesday is held on the day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the year’s Lent.
Tell us if you took part in Seaburn’s races and how you did, by emailing your memories to [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.