1. St Robert of Newminster School in 1974
Players from the St Robert of Newminster School football team in January 1974. | se
2. Snowy in Silksworth
Tackling a snow covered course in the Schools Cross Country run at Silksworth in January 1987.
Tell us if you spot someone you know. | se
3. In the St Anne's spotlight
The St Anne's RC Primary School reception class in 1990. Pictured left to right are: Joseph Pollard, Leon Hetherington, Jane Davis, Leanne Paxton and Stuart Laws. Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. The Bridge in 1991
The Bridge After School Hours scheme had plenty of takers in 1991.
Here is Glynis Thompson with left to right: Margaret Mullen, Louise Roberts, Victoria Mullen, Clare Maddison and Kirsty Patchet. | se
