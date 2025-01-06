I found these 13 back-to-school photos from Sunderland's classrooms in Januaries past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Jan 2025, 11:14 GMT

Take a trip down memory lane with these nostalgic photos from Sunderland's schools, capturing the essence of classroom life from 1974 to 2011.

Now that the holidays are over, it’s time for children to go back to the classroom.

And that’s what these youngsters were doing in these January scenes from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Join us for memories from St Anne’s RC, Pennywell, Silksworth, Fulwell Juniors and more.

Players from the St Robert of Newminster School football team in January 1974.

1. St Robert of Newminster School in 1974

Players from the St Robert of Newminster School football team in January 1974. | se

Photo Sales
Tackling a snow covered course in the Schools Cross Country run at Silksworth in January 1987. Tell us if you spot someone you know.

2. Snowy in Silksworth

Tackling a snow covered course in the Schools Cross Country run at Silksworth in January 1987. Tell us if you spot someone you know. | se

Photo Sales
The St Anne's RC Primary School reception class in 1990. Pictured left to right are: Joseph Pollard, Leon Hetherington, Jane Davis, Leanne Paxton and Stuart Laws.

3. In the St Anne's spotlight

The St Anne's RC Primary School reception class in 1990. Pictured left to right are: Joseph Pollard, Leon Hetherington, Jane Davis, Leanne Paxton and Stuart Laws. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
The Bridge After School Hours scheme had plenty of takers in 1991. Here is Glynis Thompson with left to right: Margaret Mullen, Louise Roberts, Victoria Mullen, Clare Maddison and Kirsty Patchet.

4. The Bridge in 1991

The Bridge After School Hours scheme had plenty of takers in 1991. Here is Glynis Thompson with left to right: Margaret Mullen, Louise Roberts, Victoria Mullen, Clare Maddison and Kirsty Patchet. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandYoungstersMemoriesSchoolsNostalgia
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice