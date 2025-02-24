How to get your hands on The Botanist's viral hanging pancake in time for Shrove Tuesday

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 24th Feb 2025, 09:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Visitors to The Botanist have flipped out over its hanging pancakes - and the seasonal dish is back after a two year break.

The Botanist hanging pancake kebabsThe Botanist hanging pancake kebabs
The Botanist hanging pancake kebabs | Submitted

It will be the first time the treat has been served at The Botanist in Keel Square, which opened its doors in January 2024 - and a return to its other North East branch in Newcastle.

The dessert, which has gone viral in previous years, is only available for four days, from Monday, March 3 to Thursday, March 6, including, of course, Shrove Tuesday, which this year falls on Tuesday, March 4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A a sweet twist on its famous Hanging Kebab, the bar-and-restaurant has created two different Hanging Pancake Kebab combinations, each priced at £9.95.

The first is the Strawberry Blondie with mini American pancakes, blondie bites, fresh strawberries and toasted marshmallows, served with strawberry and vanilla ice cream and raspberry coulis.

There’s also a Chocolate Orange version, with mini American pancakes, chocolate brownie bites and fresh orange, served with vanilla ice cream and a salted chocolate butterscotch sauce to drizzle down the kebab.

If you really want to push the boat out, there’s also a sharing option called The Sharer Stack, priced £45, which includes a choice of three Hanging Pancake Kebabs and a sharing tray with fresh fruit, caramelised banana, vanilla and strawberry ice-cream, raspberry coulis and salted chocolate butterscotch sauce.

If you want to secure a table for the treat you can book ahead at https://thebotanist.uk.com.

Related topics:SunderlandNewcastle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice