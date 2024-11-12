Discover rare books at Sunderland's Antiquarian Christmas fair
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Sunderland Antiquarian Society will hold its Christmas fair on Saturday, November 16.
Rare books on sale
Get along to the society’s Heritage Centre in Douro Terrace from 9.30am to 1.30pm to find out more.
A spokesman told the Echo: “There will be new, old and extremely rare books on sale as well as calendars, CDs and DVDs. Do come along and support us.”
There will also be a tombola and craft stall as well as tea and coffee being served.
A treasure trove for nostalgia lovers
The society is a wonderful source of Wearside nostalgia.
You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.
You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
And to become a member, email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.