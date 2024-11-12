Discover rare books at Sunderland's Antiquarian Christmas fair

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Nov 2024, 15:12 BST

A unique chance to grab festive gifts is on the way this weekend.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society will hold its Christmas fair on Saturday, November 16.

Rare books on sale

Get along to the society’s Heritage Centre in Douro Terrace from 9.30am to 1.30pm to find out more.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society's base at Douro Terrace where a Christmas fair will be held on Saturday.Sunderland Antiquarian Society's base at Douro Terrace where a Christmas fair will be held on Saturday.
Sunderland Antiquarian Society's base at Douro Terrace where a Christmas fair will be held on Saturday.

A spokesman told the Echo: “There will be new, old and extremely rare books on sale as well as calendars, CDs and DVDs. Do come along and support us.”

There will also be a tombola and craft stall as well as tea and coffee being served.

A treasure trove for nostalgia lovers

The society is a wonderful source of Wearside nostalgia.

Inside the Heritage Centre of Sunderland Antiquarian Society in 2023.Inside the Heritage Centre of Sunderland Antiquarian Society in 2023.
Inside the Heritage Centre of Sunderland Antiquarian Society in 2023. | se

You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]

