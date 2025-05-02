Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you ready for another episode of wonderfully nostalgic Sunderland memories on podcast?

We are and episode 2 of this season’s Wearside Echoes - sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions - will be with you on May 6, complete with an in-depth interview with Keith Gregson.

Keith Gregson shares his life story with us. | se

It all started with a walk through the town in the 1960s

He’s a man with a 60-year association with Sunderland and it all started with a walk through the town in the 1960s.

Keith was impressed and finally moved here in 1973. In fact, he was house hunting in an astonishingly quiet Sunderland Saturday - May 5 1973 which was Cup Final day.

Mobility Care Solutions are sponsoring our second series of the Wearside Echoes podcast. | other 3rd party

Shortlisted for a national award

We can’t wait to tell you more about this Ashbrooke historian who has packed a huge amount of achievements into his life and has more to come.

Keith Gregson. | ugc

But you will have to wait until tomorrow to hear the Sunderland Echo podcast when it goes live.

And if that’s not enough of a reason to catch it, why not catch our first series which has been shortlisted for a National Publisher Podcast Award.

Wearside Echoes has been shortlisted in the Best Local and Community Podcast category of The Publisher Podcast Awards. | National World

As for the new series, here’s a rundown of the episodes you can enjoy.

Shipyard Girls author shares childhood memories

Episode 1 is already available. It is an intriguing insight into the life of Wearside TikTok and You Tube influencer Evie Field and her battle for health. Listen to it here.

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

You can also catch it on Podfollow, Spotify and Apple.

Episode 2 is our chat to Keith Gregson whose love of Wearside history knows no bounds.

Episode 3 will come after that. We speak to Amanda Revell Walton whose novels about the Shipyard Girls are rooted in Sunderland history.

Amanda Revell Walton, author of the Shipyard Girls and one of the wonderful people who shared their childhood memories with Wearside Echoes. | other 3rd party

A world record for underpants wearing

Episode 4 is the incredible story of Gary Craig, the Whitburn man who once held the world record for the most underpants worn at any one time.

Episode 5 takes us to Elsie Ronald, now 91, lived through the terrifying Second World War air raids and remembers them vividly. She is also a champion of Sunderland as well as being an award-winning budgerigar show-er.

Elsie Ronald and her amazing memories of the air raids make for an interesting episode. | se

Episode 6 sees us catch up with Robert Usher who was a colliery worker, award-winning photographer and much more besides.

A fantastic backer on board

Wearside Echoes series 2 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.

Make sure you follow Wearside Echoes here.