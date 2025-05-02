Coming soon: Sunderland historian's unique take on Cup Final Day in 1973
We are and episode 2 of this season’s Wearside Echoes - sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions - will be with you on May 6, complete with an in-depth interview with Keith Gregson.
It all started with a walk through the town in the 1960s
He’s a man with a 60-year association with Sunderland and it all started with a walk through the town in the 1960s.
Keith was impressed and finally moved here in 1973. In fact, he was house hunting in an astonishingly quiet Sunderland Saturday - May 5 1973 which was Cup Final day.
Shortlisted for a national award
We can’t wait to tell you more about this Ashbrooke historian who has packed a huge amount of achievements into his life and has more to come.
But you will have to wait until tomorrow to hear the Sunderland Echo podcast when it goes live.
And if that’s not enough of a reason to catch it, why not catch our first series which has been shortlisted for a National Publisher Podcast Award.
As for the new series, here’s a rundown of the episodes you can enjoy.
Shipyard Girls author shares childhood memories
Episode 1 is already available. It is an intriguing insight into the life of Wearside TikTok and You Tube influencer Evie Field and her battle for health. Listen to it here.
Episode 2 is our chat to Keith Gregson whose love of Wearside history knows no bounds.
Episode 3 will come after that. We speak to Amanda Revell Walton whose novels about the Shipyard Girls are rooted in Sunderland history.
A world record for underpants wearing
Episode 4 is the incredible story of Gary Craig, the Whitburn man who once held the world record for the most underpants worn at any one time.
Episode 5 takes us to Elsie Ronald, now 91, lived through the terrifying Second World War air raids and remembers them vividly. She is also a champion of Sunderland as well as being an award-winning budgerigar show-er.
Episode 6 sees us catch up with Robert Usher who was a colliery worker, award-winning photographer and much more besides.
A fantastic backer on board
Wearside Echoes series 2 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.
