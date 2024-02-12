Sunderland's love for pancake racing captured in these great retro scenes
We're flipping a few retro pancake scenes into the mix.
Shrove Tuesday is almost here again and the Echo is celebrating with these memories.
We found scenes from Cato Street, Southwick in 1958, and a team from Sunderland Hospital competing in a race at Gateshead International Stadium in 1982.
Two years later, Sunderland Poly was getting in on the fun.
And in 1997, Seaburn was the setting for a race between the kitchen staff from hotels.
Shiney Row Westbourne Surgery Group held their charity pancake race in the North Sea that year and in 1998, a team from London Electricity based at Doxford got dressed up to race for charity.
Asda and Sainsbury's went head to head in a race at Leechmere in 2000.
And workers from Savacentre, Asda and The Galleries battled it out in 2001.
We hope these scenes give you food for thought, Why not toss a few memories of your own over by emailing [email protected]