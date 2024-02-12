Sunderland's love for pancake racing captured in these great retro scenes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We're flipping a few retro pancake scenes into the mix.

Shrove Tuesday is almost here again and the Echo is celebrating with these memories.

We found scenes from Cato Street, Southwick in 1958, and a team from Sunderland Hospital competing in a race at Gateshead International Stadium in 1982.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Sunderland team which competed in a 1982 pancake race in Gateshead.

Two years later, Sunderland Poly was getting in on the fun.

Read More Faces in the news: 9 photos of Sunderland people in 2012

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in 1997, Seaburn was the setting for a race between the kitchen staff from hotels.

Shiney Row Westbourne Surgery Group held their charity pancake race in the North Sea that year and in 1998, a team from London Electricity based at Doxford got dressed up to race for charity.

Back to 1998 for this pancake scene with staff from London Electricity.

Asda and Sainsbury's went head to head in a race at Leechmere in 2000.

And workers from Savacentre, Asda and The Galleries battled it out in 2001.