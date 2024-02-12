News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's love for pancake racing captured in these great retro scenes

Dashing back in time for 70 years of races
By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Feb 2024, 10:25 GMT
We're flipping a few retro pancake scenes into the mix.

Shrove Tuesday is almost here again and the Echo is celebrating with these memories.

We found scenes from Cato Street, Southwick in 1958, and a team from Sunderland Hospital competing in a race at Gateshead International Stadium in 1982.

Members of the Sunderland team which competed in a 1982 pancake race in Gateshead.Members of the Sunderland team which competed in a 1982 pancake race in Gateshead.
Two years later, Sunderland Poly was getting in on the fun.

And in 1997, Seaburn was the setting for a race between the kitchen staff from hotels.

Shiney Row Westbourne Surgery Group held their charity pancake race in the North Sea that year and in 1998, a team from  London Electricity based at Doxford got dressed up to race for charity.

Back to 1998 for this pancake scene with staff from London Electricity.Back to 1998 for this pancake scene with staff from London Electricity.
Asda and Sainsbury's went head to head in a race at Leechmere in 2000.

And workers from Savacentre, Asda and The Galleries battled it out in 2001.

We hope these scenes give you food for thought, Why not toss a few memories of your own over by emailing [email protected]

