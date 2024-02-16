News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of Sunderland faces taken in 2012

Plenty of views on The Bridges, pancakes and health

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Feb 2024, 14:36 GMT

All these Sunderland people had their voices heard when the Echo went onto the streets in 2012.

We asked them for their views on everything from sport to pancake fillings and they were all happy to share.

Here are those faces again after we found these great photos in the Echo archives.

See if you can spot someone you know.

Pancakes, sport and health - all on your mind in these 2012 Echo photos.

1. A flashback to 2012

Joseph and Florence Howe who had their view on why The Bridges was doing so well in 2012.

2. Sharing their view

Ben Hall had his thoughts on a good read when we chatted ahead of World Book Day in 2012.

3. A chapter from 12 years ago

Stacey Dyson with her son Thomas Hart. Thanks go to them for speaking up on pancakes 12 years ago.

4. Food for thought

