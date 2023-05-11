News you can trust since 1873
9 Wearside food scenes to celebrate Eat What You Want Day.

Nine Sunderland food scenes as we celebrate Eat What You Want Day

It doesn’t matter if you’ve got a fancy for ice cream, chips, pancakes or chilli – it’s Eat What You Want Day.

By Chris Cordner
Published 11th May 2023, 10:38 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:39 BST

So let’s have a taster with 9 Sunderland Echo archive photos of people having fun with food.

Maybe you were tucking in to chillies at Doxford International Park in 2001, curry or pancakes in 2012, meatballs at Hillview Infants in 2014, or chips at the Foundation of Light in 2015.

If you are keen to find out more, tuck in. We have got a feast of photos for you.

Footbalers Beth Mead, Rachel Furness and Rachael Laws joined 11 year old Myles Drinkald from the Foundation of Light, winner of the seasoned chips competition, during an event at the Stadium of Light in 2015.

1. Chipping in at the Stadium

Footbalers Beth Mead, Rachel Furness and Rachael Laws joined 11 year old Myles Drinkald from the Foundation of Light, winner of the seasoned chips competition, during an event at the Stadium of Light in 2015. Photo: David James Wood

Chilli and Malteser eating at Royal Sunalliance, on Doxford International Park in 2001 and it was all for Comic Relief.

2. Warming up in 2001

Chilli and Malteser eating at Royal Sunalliance, on Doxford International Park in 2001 and it was all for Comic Relief. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Sara Bramley, Kaitlyn Darcy and Lucy Darcy tucked into pancakes during a safe cooking day at County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue HQ at Framwellgate Moor in 2012.

3. Pictured wuth pancakes

Sara Bramley, Kaitlyn Darcy and Lucy Darcy tucked into pancakes during a safe cooking day at County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue HQ at Framwellgate Moor in 2012. Photo: Picture by David Allan

Cage fighters, left to right; Dale Percival, Colin The Freak Show Fletcher and Steven France were taking part in a charity curry eating competition in 2012.

4. Time for curry

Cage fighters, left to right; Dale Percival, Colin The Freak Show Fletcher and Steven France were taking part in a charity curry eating competition in 2012. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

