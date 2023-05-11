It doesn’t matter if you’ve got a fancy for ice cream, chips, pancakes or chilli – it’s Eat What You Want Day.
So let’s have a taster with 9 Sunderland Echo archive photos of people having fun with food.
Maybe you were tucking in to chillies at Doxford International Park in 2001, curry or pancakes in 2012, meatballs at Hillview Infants in 2014, or chips at the Foundation of Light in 2015.
If you are keen to find out more, tuck in. We have got a feast of photos for you.
1. Chipping in at the Stadium
Footbalers Beth Mead, Rachel Furness and Rachael Laws joined 11 year old Myles Drinkald from the Foundation of Light, winner of the seasoned chips competition, during an event at the Stadium of Light in 2015. Photo: David James Wood
2. Warming up in 2001
Chilli and Malteser eating at Royal Sunalliance, on Doxford International Park in 2001 and it was all for Comic Relief. Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Pictured wuth pancakes
Sara Bramley, Kaitlyn Darcy and Lucy Darcy tucked into pancakes during a safe cooking day at County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue HQ at Framwellgate Moor in 2012. Photo: Picture by David Allan
4. Time for curry
Cage fighters, left to right; Dale Percival, Colin The Freak Show Fletcher and Steven France were taking part in a charity curry eating competition in 2012. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry