Get the party hats out. It’s time to look back at the Christmas parties that your nana and grandads loved.

From Redby to Rock House and Mill View to Monkwearmouth, we scoured the archives for this fantastic reminders of festive bashes from 1976 to 1990.

Enjoy the Echo archive trip back in time.

Some of the over 60s who attended a party organised by the Chesters 30 Club.

1. The Chesters in 1976

Some of the over 60s who attended a party organised by the Chesters 30 Club.

Monkwearmouth Salvation Army Corps' Christmas Party for their older members in 1977. The oldest member of the Monkwearmouth Citadel, Mrs Emma King (87) was centre stage.

2. Memories from Monkwearmouth

Monkwearmouth Salvation Army Corps' Christmas Party for their older members in 1977. The oldest member of the Monkwearmouth Citadel, Mrs Emma King (87) was centre stage.

Sixty pensioners from Grindon had a slap up Christmas lunch at the Hastings Hill pub in 1977.

3. Happy at Hastings Hill

Sixty pensioners from Grindon had a slap up Christmas lunch at the Hastings Hill pub in 1977.

Enid Dewhurst (left), warden of the old age pensioners' bungalows in Silksworth, with some of the guests at the pensioners' Christmas Party. It was held in the Weightman Hall in 1979.

4. Streamers and party hats in Silksworth

Enid Dewhurst (left), warden of the old age pensioners' bungalows in Silksworth, with some of the guests at the pensioners' Christmas Party. It was held in the Weightman Hall in 1979.

