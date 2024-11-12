Puffing Billy returns for Christmas 2024: Dates and locations for festive train visits to Sunderland, Seaham, Washington, Houghton, Hetton and more

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 11:43 BST
Puffing Billy is hitting the road for Christmas 2024.

The locomotive-style vehicle has been a firm favourite of the Christmas countdown across Wearside and East Durham for more than a decade.

The road train was built by South Hetton businessman Ian Morrell, in tribute to the one he remembered from his visit to Butlin’s in Filey as a youngster, in 2012, and first toured communities the following year, with each festive tour becoming bigger and better than the last.

Puffing Billy is coming back this year
Puffing Billy is coming back this year | NW

This year will see the train out and about for a total of eight days in the weeks running up to Christmas and covering locations from Town End Farm in the north to Hartlepool in the south.

Final details of routes and timings are still being finalised, but organisers have released a preliminary list of dates and destinations:

Sunday, December 8: Haswell, Haswell Plough. Ludworth, Wheatley Hill, Trimdon Colliery, Trimdon Village, Trimdon Grange, Thornley

Monday, December 9: South Hetton, Easington, Easington Colliery, Grants Houses, Horden, Peterlee

Tuesday, December 10: Easington Lane, Hetton, Houghton, Hall Lane Estate, Burnside, Newbottle, Herrington Burn, Penshaw, Shiney Row, Elba Park, Bournmoor, Fence Houses

Wednesday, December 11: Hawthorn, Dalton-le-Dale, Seaham Parkside, Dawdon, seafront, East Shore Village, Deneside, Westlea, Dalton Park, Murton

Thursday, December 12: Great Lumley, Chester-le-Street, Waldridge, Newton Hall, Durham (Pity Me), Durham, Gilesgate/Durham, Sherburn, Pittington

Final details are still being finalised
Final details are still being finalised | NW

Monday, December 16: Hartlepool, Blackhall Colliery/Rocks, Hesleden, Wingate, Shotton Colliery

Tuesday, December 17: Wessington Way, Town End Farm, Hylton Castle, Red House, Southwick, Millfield, Barnes, Ashbrooke, Hendon

Wednesday, December 18: Ford Estate, South Hylton, Pennywell, Grindon, Farringdon, Doxford Park, Ryhope, Tunstall

Thursday, December 19: Fatfield, Biddick, Washington Village, Albany, Concord, Donwell, Blackfell, Oxclose, Lambton, Ayton, Rickleton, Harraton

