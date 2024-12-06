Here’s a wonderful reminder of a tradition which shows Christmas is coming.

Join us in November 1973 where one Sunderland bakery was busy making five tons of Christmas cakes.

2,500 cakes in one baking session

This was the scene at Milburns where staff were preparing 2,500 cakes to be delivered to its 25 branches.

Hard at work on a small section of the 2,500 Christmas cakes which were being made at Milburns bakery in November 1973. | se

Pictured decorating cakes were (left to right) bakery manager D Leng, and cake decorators David Pescod, Maureen Montgomery, and Jean Hebson.

Each of the cakes had their own mini Santa and church as well as plenty of snow.

Mini Father Christmases, an ice skater and a church. All part of the Milburns cakes in 1973. | se

Share you own festive traditions

Tell us about your Christmas traditions. Perhaps you make Christmas cakes a month before the big day.

Maureen Montgomery, and Jean Hebson add the finishing touches to the cakes. | se

Maybe you make your own cards or Christmas garlands.

Or is there another tradition you just have to keep up every year? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Enjoy the memories.