5 tons of Christmas cake! That's some Sunderland challenge
Join us in November 1973 where one Sunderland bakery was busy making five tons of Christmas cakes.
2,500 cakes in one baking session
This was the scene at Milburns where staff were preparing 2,500 cakes to be delivered to its 25 branches.
Pictured decorating cakes were (left to right) bakery manager D Leng, and cake decorators David Pescod, Maureen Montgomery, and Jean Hebson.
Each of the cakes had their own mini Santa and church as well as plenty of snow.
