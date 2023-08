Mouth-watering memories. That's what we have got for you this time.

It's a baker's dozen and it includes famous names such as Maws, Carricks, Milburns, Greggs and more.

All these bakeries have served Sunderland in the last 50 years and the Echo has been there to follow their progress.

See how many you remember and get in touch if there's a favourite among them.

A retro recipe A taster of the bakeries we've got lined up for you in our retro feature.

Binns Here's the Binns Bakery pictured in Park Lane in 1971.

Milburns Pictured decorating cakes at Milburns in 1973 were (left to right) Mr D Leng, bakery manager, and cake decorators Mr David Pescod, Miss Maureen Montgomery, and Miss Jean Hebson

Crawfords Crawfords bakers in Villette Road back in 1977.