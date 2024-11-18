Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SAFC stars Wilson Isidor, Chris Rigg and Aaron Connolly will be in the city centre this Thursday (November 21) to help Sunderland switch on its eagerly anticipated Christmas Lights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Cat’s women’s team players Eleanor Dale and Ellen Jones are also putting in a special appearance at the Sunderland Christmas switch-on in Keel Square.

There will be a star studded array of names at the event after last week’s announcement that Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale, will also be at the switch-on with fellow cast members Miss Rory and Tom Whalley, who are all in this year's Jack and the Beanstalk panto at the Sunderland Empire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black Cats stars Wilson Isidor, Chris Rigg and Aaron Connolly will help Sunderland switch its Christmas Lights on this Thursday (21 November). | National World/Sunderland City Council.

A firm favourite in Sunderland's events calendar, the switch on traditionally kicks off the city's countdown to Christmas.

The entertainment gets underway from 5.30pm onwards with music to get everyone in the Christmas spirit and cartoon characters doing walkabouts - including everyone’s favourite ogre, Shrek.

Father Christmas himself will also be making an appearance on the stage.

Also helping to switch-on the festive lights will be the mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Allison Chisnall, and Hits Radio's Steve and Karen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Chisnall said: "Christmas is always such a special time of year. The annual Christmas switch on marks the start of the city's countdown to the big day and it's something that families from across Sunderland and beyond really look forward to each year.

"I'm delighted to have both Blacks Cats players and panto stars from this year’s Jack and the Beanstalk panto joining us for the switch-on too. I know they'll help to make the event all the more special for everyone coming along.

“We’ve also got a fantastic programme of entertainment lined up for this year's event and what better way to start the festive season."

A young child enjoys last year's (2023) Christmas lights switch-on. | Sunderland City Council.

From 6pm onwards, Hits Radio's breakfast show hosts Steve and Karen take to the stage to get the party started with a host of festive hits and sparkling entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen said: "We are honoured to once again be asked to host this great event in the heart of Sunderland.

“We’ve got an exciting hour of free, festive, family fun lined up before we do the big switch on with our special guests. Come down and enjoy what will be a great night. Steve and I would love to see you all."

The launch of Christmas has been organised by Sunderland City Council and supported by Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID), and Hits Radio.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said: “The Christmas lights switch on signals the start of a really important period for businesses in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are so many great venues, wonderful retailers and fabulous events in the city centre that can be visited and enjoyed. We hope to see lots of people join us at the lights switch-on and then to come back and do their shopping and enjoy the season in the city."

The official switch-on will take place at 7pm and people will also have the chance to win tickets to see Jack and the Beanstalk.

Further information about the big switch-on can be found on the City of Sunderland website.