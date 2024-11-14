Panto stars and SAFC players set to switch on this year's Sunderland Christmas lights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Panto stars including Emmerdale's Matthew Wolfenden will be adding to the magic when Sunderland switches on its Christmas Lights next week as they make a special appearance at the Keel Square event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew, who plays David Metcalfe in the much loved soap, has taken on the leading role of Jack in this year’s Sunderland Empire panto, Jack and the Beanstalk.

He will be joined for the big switch-on on Thursday November 21 by fellow panto stars Miss Rory, who plays Dame Rorina Trott, and funny man Tom Whalley who plays Silly Simon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland Empire panto stars are due to make a special appearance at this year's Christmas lights switch-on. | Sunderland City Council.

Joining the cast in switching on the festive lights will be SAFC players, the mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Allison Chisnall, and Hits Radio's Steve and Karen.

A firm favourite in Sunderland's events calendar, the switch on traditionally kicks off the city's countdown to Christmas.

The entertainment gets underway from 5.30pm onwards with music to get everyone in the Christmas spirit and cartoon characters doing walkabouts - including everyone’s favourite ogre, Shrek.

Father Christmas himself will also be making an appearance on the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to the event the city mayor said: "Christmas is always such a special time of year. The annual Christmas switch on marks start of the city's countdown to the big day and it's something that families from across Sunderland and beyond really look forward to each year.

"So it’s brilliant to have stars from this year’s Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Sunderland Empire joining us for the switch on too.

“We’ve also got a fantastic programme of entertainment lined up for this year's event and what better way to start the festive season."

The Christmas lights switch on is one of the city's biggest events. | Sunderland City Council.

From 6pm onwards, Hits Radio's breakfast show hosts Steve and Karen take to the stage to get the party started with a host of festive hits and sparkling entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen said: "We are honoured to once again be asked to host this great event in the heart of Sunderland.

“We’ve got an exciting hour of free, festive, family fun lined up before we do the big switch on with our special guests. Come down and enjoy what will be a great night. Steve and I would love to see you all."

The launch of Christmas has been organised by Sunderland City Council and supported by Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID), and Hits Radio.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said: “The Christmas lights switch on signals the start of a really important period for businesses in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are so many great venues, wonderful retailers and fabulous events in the city centre that can be visited and enjoyed. We hope to see lots of people join us at the lights switch-on and then to come back and do their shopping and enjoy the season in the city."

The official switch-on will take place at 7pm and people will also have the chance to win tickets to see Jack and the Beanstalk.

Speaking earlier in the year about appearing in the Sunderland Empire panto, Matthew said: “Jack and the Beanstalk is such an iconic Christmas panto and my kids are buzzing that I’m going to be playing Jack.

“Like all pantos, I’m sure there will be lots of laughs with with plenty of gags in there for both children and adults.”

Further information about the big switch-on can be found on the City of Sunderland website.

Tickets for the panto can be purchased via the theatre’s official ticket provider ATG.