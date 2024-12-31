'There's a special child out there who needs support. Help me choose which one'
Maureen Thompson will reach an incredible milestone in 2025. It will be 25 years since she started fundraising in memory of her late husband Allan.
‘It’s a big one this year and it will be a little more special’
But for the first time ever, she is not choosing the cause herself. She wants Echo readers to come up with suggestions on who it should be.
Maureen said: “It’s a big one this year and it will be a little more special.”
Maureen has gathered in tens of thousands of pounds ever since her husband Allan died after a four-year battle with leukaemia in 2000.
Allan wanted to help others
The couple fundraised together in Allan's final years and Maureen said: "Allan would go to hospital and there would be brothers and sisters there who were waiting for loved ones.
"They would be expected to wait in the corner and be quiet and Allan used to say 'how can you cope with that'.
"Up to the last year we had together, we tried to fundraised for children that were sick."
‘If I can help someone, it feels brilliant’
"I said I would do one fundraising event in Allan's memory. This is my 25th.”
‘I do it because it is for Alan but I also do it because it makes a difference to the family. If I can help someone, it feels brilliant.”
In 2023, she raised £6,000 to be shared between three courageous little ones, Marco Haynes, Beatrix Archbold and Finlay Jake Featherstone.
Make a difference
Last year, she helped Jessica Hunter who had come through leukaemia, sepsis, a heart attack, a leaky ventricle and necrosis.
But this is the year when Echo readers can play a vital role.
If you know of someone who is worthy of Maureen’s incredible support, email her at the following address: [email protected]
