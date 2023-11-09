The little Sunderland boy who's spent half his life in hospital

'He's a little fighter. He always has a smile on his face'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brave Marco Haynes has already spent half his life in hospital and he's got more surgery on the horizon.

The 14-month-old from Sunderland is continuing to defy the odds after he was born at 26 weeks, weighing 1lb 8ozs - about the same as a small bag of sugar.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dad Michael with his little son Marco in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spent the first 90 days of his life on intensive care at Sunderland Royal Hospital where the neo natal staff provided 'fantastic care', said his mum Kirsty Haynes, 35.

A proud mum with her son.

Read More Sunderland toddler fights back from three open-heart surgeries and three cardiac arrests

Kirsty today hailed her son as 'a little fighter. I have never seen a baby that small. He was tiny.

"But he has always got a smile on his face and he has fought through everything."

Marco Haynes who has spent half his life in hospital.

He weighed 3lb 5ozs when he went home

Marco was 3lb 5ozs when he eventually left hospital. He was still two weeks short of the day he was due to be born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was his first chance to be at home with his loving family which also includes dad Michael Haynes, 37, Marco's sister Ivy-rae, 3, and brother Hayden, 16.

Marco smiles for the camera.

He was only at home for a fortnight before he was back on the ward.

Trips to hospital have followed every few weeks.

Marco, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome at 9 weeks old, is waiting to go back in for surgery once more where he will have a peg fitted so he can be fed through it.

Marco in his Sunderland colours.

He has faced so many battles

Marco's battles have also included;

Chronic lung disease.

Suffering from sepsis.

Twice contracting Covid-19.

Contracting Influenza A.

Contracting Influenza B.

His lungs collapsed and he fought for life.

Marco has four holes in his heart.

He spends each night on a ventilator with a C-pap mask on his face as his airways are obstructed.

And he spends each day attached to an oxygen supply.

Hospital is a second home to Marco

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty told the Sunderland Echo: "We are in hospital every month and that's where Marco has spent more than half his life. It has become a second home.

"He is just loved. He has given me the strength to get through this.

"We have come to terms with everything."

Dad Michael and Marco's sister Ivy-rae by his bedside.

Kirsty spoke to the Echo to thank Maureen Thompson.

Maureen has gathered in tens of thousands of pounds ever since her husband Allan died after a four-year battle with leukaemia in 2000.

23 years of fundraising and still going strong

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She's continuing her great work at The Alexandra in Grangetown on November 18.

Kirsty said: "I want to say a massive thank you to her. She does amazing things. She does it every year and it was a shock when she said she was going to include Marco.

"It is going to really help us as a family."

Funds will make such a difference

The Haynes family are hoping to get sensory lights for a playroom for Marco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Maureen's event on November 18 are £7.50 and the fun lasts from 7pm to 1am.

She would love to hear from anyone who can donate prizes for the night.

They can contact her by emailing [email protected]