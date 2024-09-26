Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland woman is heading towards a sell-out for her 24th annual fundraiser in memory of her husband.

Allan Thompson who died in 2000. His memory lives on through his wife's fantastic fundraising. | ugc

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is doing it again this year and her 2024 event will be held in the Alexandra steakhouse in Grangetown on Saturday, October 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maureen Thompson who has fundraised for fantastic causes for years. | ugc

Read More Sunderland woman stunned by success of fundraiser for amazing children

Bingo, a photo booth and raffles

Maureen said: “It is all going to plan with the event with about 190 tickets sold so far, so there are a few available.”

There will be entertainment, stand-up bingo, a photo booth and raffles.

Maureen praised the businesses which have given their support to the event.

The Alexandra in Sunderland. Photograph: Google Maps. | Google Maps

Donations are still welcome

And donations towards the night are still being taken.

“Brenda Brown of The Midas Touch, in Blind Lane, Silksworth, is accepting any donations of alcohol, chocolate, gift sets and cash donations until October 3,” said Maureen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Midas Touch which is accepting donations towards Muareen's fundraising night. | other 3rd party

This year’s fundraiser is on behalf of Jessica Hunter who has rung the bell after her battle against leukaemia.

Jessica’s battle

Jessica Hunter pictured before hear health battles began in August 2021. | se

It all began when she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in August 2021 after random bruises began appearing on her arms, legs and back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica's battle back from leukaemia continues. | ugc

Jessica is back home but needs lots of support and the campaign to get her everything she needs is being spearheaded by Maureen.

People can leave donations towards the fundraising night at The Midas Touch until October 3.

Tickets are £8 for the fundraising night. To find out more including availability, visit here.