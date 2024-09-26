The Sunderland woman who has fundraised for 24 years in memory of her husband

By Chris Cordner

Published 26th Sep 2024, 05:09 BST
A Sunderland woman is heading towards a sell-out for her 24th annual fundraiser in memory of her husband.

Maureen Thompson has never stopped helping others ever since her husband Allan died of leukaemia in 2000.

Allan Thompson who died in 2000. His memory lives on through his wife's fantastic fundraising.
| ugc

She is doing it again this year and her 2024 event will be held in the Alexandra steakhouse in Grangetown on Saturday, October 5.

Maureen Thompson who has fundraised for fantastic causes for years.
| ugc

Bingo, a photo booth and raffles

Maureen said: “It is all going to plan with the event with about 190 tickets sold so far, so there are a few available.”

There will be entertainment, stand-up bingo, a photo booth and raffles.

Maureen praised the businesses which have given their support to the event.

The Alexandra in Sunderland. Photograph: Google Maps.
| Google Maps

Donations are still welcome

And donations towards the night are still being taken.

“Brenda Brown of The Midas Touch, in Blind Lane, Silksworth, is accepting any donations of alcohol, chocolate, gift sets and cash donations until October 3,” said Maureen.

The Midas Touch which is accepting donations towards Muareen's fundraising night.
| other 3rd party

This year’s fundraiser is on behalf of Jessica Hunter who has rung the bell after her battle against leukaemia.

Jessica’s battle

Jessica came through leukaemia, sepsis, a heart attack, a leaky ventricle and necrosis.

Jessica Hunter pictured before hear health battles began in August 2021.
| se

It all began when she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in August 2021 after random bruises began appearing on her arms, legs and back.

She spent months in hospital including two weeks on a ventilator at the Royal Victoria Infirmary and three weeks in intensive care at The Freeman, both in Newcastle.

Jessica's battle back from leukaemia continues.
| ugc

Jessica is back home but needs lots of support and the campaign to get her everything she needs is being spearheaded by Maureen.

People can leave donations towards the fundraising night at The Midas Touch until October 3.

Tickets are £8 for the fundraising night. To find out more including availability, visit here.

