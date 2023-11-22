Sunderland woman stunned by success of fundraiser for amazing children
'It was lots of hard work but worth every second'
A Sunderland mum has reacted after her the success of her charity night for three hugely deserving children.
Maureen Thompson held her 23rd fundraiser in memory of her husband Allan.
Courage in abundance
She raised £6,000 and it will be these three courageous little ones who will benefit.
Marco Haynes has already spent half his life in hospital. The 14-month-old from Sunderland is continuing to defy the odds after he was born at 26 weeks, weighing 1lb 8ozs.
Beatrix Archbold, 2, had a heart transplant in June after living at the Freeman Hospital for more than a year.
Finley Jake Featherstone, the 19-month-old from Sunderland who was found to have a heart defect when his mum had her 20-week scan.
'Worth every second'
Maureen has gathered in tens of thousands of pounds ever since her husband Allan died after a four-year battle with leukaemia in 2000. This year, she raised £6,000 from a great night which was held at the Alexandra in Grangetown.
She told the Echo: "Oh my goodness, it was absolutely amazing."
Maureen described the event as a 'lot of hard work but worth every second. It was amazing to see the families of these fabulous children having such a good time and letting their hairs down after all they have, and are still, going through."
Attractions included live entertainment as well as a photo booth, raffles and bingo.
'He would be so happy to be helping sick children'
Maureen had only planned to do one year of fundraising after her husband's death. She is now in her 23rd year.
Allan was well known as the Ryhope CW Football Club manager. He died in July 2000 and he was 43 years old.
She previously told the Echo: "He had leukaemia and I know he would be so happy to be helping children that were sick."