Sunderland woman stunned by success of fundraiser for amazing children

'It was lots of hard work but worth every second'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland mum has reacted after her the success of her charity night for three hugely deserving children.

Maureen Thompson held her 23rd fundraiser in memory of her husband Allan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maureen Thompson who has fundraised for fantastic causes for years.

Courage in abundance

She raised £6,000 and it will be these three courageous little ones who will benefit.

Marco Haynes who has spent half his life in hospital.

Smiles from a brave Beatrix who is doing so well.

He had open heart surgery three times - at 10 days, 31 days and at 18 month old.

Finley Jake Featherstone who has been hailed as 'amazing' after his fightback from three open heart surgeries.

'Worth every second'

Maureen has gathered in tens of thousands of pounds ever since her husband Allan died after a four-year battle with leukaemia in 2000. This year, she raised £6,000 from a great night which was held at the Alexandra in Grangetown.

She told the Echo: "Oh my goodness, it was absolutely amazing."

Maureen described the event as a 'lot of hard work but worth every second. It was amazing to see the families of these fabulous children having such a good time and letting their hairs down after all they have, and are still, going through."

Ashleigh Steele and Kirsty Haynes - the mums of Finley and Marco at the fundraising night.

Attractions included live entertainment as well as a photo booth, raffles and bingo.

'He would be so happy to be helping sick children'

Maureen had only planned to do one year of fundraising after her husband's death. She is now in her 23rd year.

Allan was well known as the Ryhope CW Football Club manager. He died in July 2000 and he was 43 years old.