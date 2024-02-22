News you can trust since 1873
Just brilliant: Wearside people's backing for 12-year-old fighting back from leukaemia has been amazing

£4,000 fundraising campaign is officially up and running
By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 14:06 GMT
You're all amazing. Sunderland people have come forward in style to help a 12-year-old who is fighting back from cancer.

Offers of help have flooded in for Jessica Hunter who has rung the bell after her battle against leukaemia.

But she still needs lots of support in her family home in Sunderland, and a campaign to build her a wet room and toilet has started.

Jessica gets some practice in on her walking frame.Jessica gets some practice in on her walking frame.
Jessica gets some practice in on her walking frame.

What a reaction to our story about Jessica

Just look at the response so far;

Maureen Thompson, who is spearheading the campaign, has started a Just Giving page to raise £4,000.

One woman came forward and donated £100 after reading about Jessica's story in the Sunderland Echo.

Jessica's battle back from leukaemia continues and you can help.Jessica's battle back from leukaemia continues and you can help.
Jessica's battle back from leukaemia continues and you can help.

Carpets, cookies and hair cuts offered

People have offered everything from carpets to a spray tan, and cookies to a non-surgical facelift as donations for a raffle.

Flowers, beauty products, hair cuts and vouchers have also been offered.

Jessica's story made the headlines when we told how she had come through leukaemia, sepsis, a heart attack, a leaky ventricle and necrosis. It all began when she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in August 2021 after random bruises began appearing on her arms, legs and back.

Jessica before her health battles began in August 2021.Jessica before her health battles began in August 2021.
Jessica before her health battles began in August 2021.

She spent two weeks on a hospital ventilator

She spent months in hospital including two weeks on a ventilator at the Royal Victoria Infirmary and three weeks in intensive care at The Freeman, both in Newcastle.

Jessica pictured in hospital during her fight for life.Jessica pictured in hospital during her fight for life.
Jessica pictured in hospital during her fight for life.

Jessica's mum Joanne Hunter told the Echo: "She is at risk of a relapse, needs regular checks for the next five years and beyond, and is more likely to develop secondary cancers."

"Jessica is just amazing. She never lets any of this faze her. She gets through it all with a beautiful smile on her face.

How you can help

Jessica is back home but needs lots of support and the campaign to get her everything she needs is being spearheaded by Maureen Thompson.

Maureen told Echo readers: "Thank you so much. I really appreciate any help I can get. Thank you to everyone who has reached out."

Maureen Thompson.Maureen Thompson.
Maureen Thompson.

Maureen will be holding her annual fundraising night at the Alexandra in Grangetown on October 5 with Jessica as her chosen cause.

But she wants to make a difference as soon as possible.

"I want to get some companies behind me to supply what I will need," said Maureen.

Businesses interested in helping can email [email protected]

Maureen would also love to hear from anyone who can provide raffle prizes and donations.

Get in touch via [email protected]

