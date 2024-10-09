Sunderland woman gives an incredible gift to a teenager fighting back from leukaemia
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jessica Hunter, 13, is still facing surgery as she continues her recovery from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.
But she got to enjoy a night to remember when she went to a fundraising event held by Sunderland woman Maureen Thompson. And there was even a big surprise at the end of it for Jessica.
Maureen holds an annual charity night and this year’s October event at the Alexandra Steakhouse raised £7,000.
Her fundraising campaign for 2024 has been targeted to help Jessica, by raising enough money and support for a downstairs wet room and toilet to be installed in the family home.
But Maureen told the Echo: “I got everything donated for the bathroom, so I made a decision to give Jessica £1,000 to do with what ever she wants.”
Jessica’s mum Joanne Hunter said: “Maureen is selfless, generous and kind. All her hard work, stress and effort has paid off.
“It is lovely to know that people are thinking about you and you are not alone on this awful journey.”
Three years of lumbar punctures
Jessica was due to have surgery this week to have a medical device removed.
Joanne said: “She is still in pain with her back from three years of lumbar punctures and chemotherapy injected into her spine. She is in pain when standing or trying to walk, but she will get there.”
She spent months in hospital
She spent months in hospital including two weeks on a ventilator at the Royal Victoria Infirmary.
Jessica needs lots of support
And although she is back home in Sunderland, she needs lots of support and that’s where Maureen is helping.
She is fundraising for a wet room in the family home and it is coming on well.
Joanne added: “We are so grateful to Maureen for thinking of us for her charity this year. And for every single person who donated, raised money and helped and supported her to make this happen.”
Maureen has gathered in tens of thousands of pounds ever since her husband Allan died after a four-year battle with leukaemia in 2000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.