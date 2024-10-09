Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An amazing Sunderland woman had a fantastic surprise in store for a girl who is fighting back from cancer.

Jessica Hunter, 13, is still facing surgery as she continues her recovery from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

A night to remember

But she got to enjoy a night to remember when she went to a fundraising event held by Sunderland woman Maureen Thompson. And there was even a big surprise at the end of it for Jessica.

Jessica Hunter, now 13, who is still recovering from her fight with leukaemia. | ugc

Maureen holds an annual charity night and this year’s October event at the Alexandra Steakhouse raised £7,000.

Maureen at the charity night with her daughter Laura and daughter in law Lisa. | ugc

£1,000 for ‘whatever she wants’

But Maureen told the Echo: “I got everything donated for the bathroom, so I made a decision to give Jessica £1,000 to do with what ever she wants.”

Jessica’s mum Joanne Hunter said: “Maureen is selfless, generous and kind. All her hard work, stress and effort has paid off.

“It is lovely to know that people are thinking about you and you are not alone on this awful journey.”

Some of the fantastic items which were used for fundraising at the charity night. | ugc

Three years of lumbar punctures

Jessica was due to have surgery this week to have a medical device removed.

Joanne said: “She is still in pain with her back from three years of lumbar punctures and chemotherapy injected into her spine. She is in pain when standing or trying to walk, but she will get there.”

Jessica’s health battle began when she was diagnosed in August 2021.

Jessica Hunter who faces a daily battle in her fight back from leukaemia. | ugc

She spent months in hospital

She spent months in hospital including two weeks on a ventilator at the Royal Victoria Infirmary.

As well as leukaemia, she battled back from sepsis, a heart attack, a leaky ventricle and necrosis.

Maureen, centre, at the charity night with son Mark, daughter in law Lisa, son in law Kevin and daughter Laura. | ugc

Jessica needs lots of support

And although she is back home in Sunderland, she needs lots of support and that’s where Maureen is helping.

She is fundraising for a wet room in the family home and it is coming on well.

Jessica with mum Joanne and dad Graeme as she continues her health battles. | ugc

Joanne added: “We are so grateful to Maureen for thinking of us for her charity this year. And for every single person who donated, raised money and helped and supported her to make this happen.”

She had only planned to do one year of fundraising after her husband's death. She has now completed her 24th year.