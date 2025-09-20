Artistic genius LS Lowry on camera in a rare photo next to an exhibition of his works
This Sunderland Echo archive image shows Laurence Stephen Lowry on the day that an exhibition of his work went on show at Sunderland Art Gallery.
Masterpieces on show in Sunderland Art Gallery
Lowry posed next to one of his masterpieces in 1966. It was one of 81 paintings and 35 drawings which went on display.
Sunderland was the starting point of the exhibition before his work moved on to Manchester, Bristol and the Tate Gallery in London.
Lowry adored Wearside and spent many of his holidays in Seaburn.
Hours spent by the coast
The Seaburn Hotel became a second home to him in the ’60s and ’70s.
He spent countless hours at the River Wear and North Sea sketching its boats, people, factories and skyline.
Timeless scenes
In 2012, his paintings went on show again - this time at The Museum and Winter Gardens as part of an exhibition to celebrate the 125th anniversary of his birth.
Maybe you got to meet the man behind the Matchstick Men paintings.
