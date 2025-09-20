Artistic genius LS Lowry on camera in a rare photo next to an exhibition of his works

One of Britain’s best loved artists posed for a photo - and here it is in a rare view almost 60 years later.

This Sunderland Echo archive image shows Laurence Stephen Lowry on the day that an exhibition of his work went on show at Sunderland Art Gallery.

LS Lowry pictured in Sunderland in 1960.

Masterpieces on show in Sunderland Art Gallery

Lowry posed next to one of his masterpieces in 1966. It was one of 81 paintings and 35 drawings which went on display.

Sunderland was the starting point of the exhibition before his work moved on to Manchester, Bristol and the Tate Gallery in London.

Lowry adored Wearside and spent many of his holidays in Seaburn.

Hours spent by the coast

The Seaburn Hotel became a second home to him in the ’60s and ’70s.

The Seaburn Hotel, a favourite place to stay for LS Lowry.

He spent countless hours at the River Wear and North Sea sketching its boats, people, factories and skyline.

Timeless scenes

In 2012, his paintings went on show again - this time at The Museum and Winter Gardens as part of an exhibition to celebrate the 125th anniversary of his birth.

Maybe you got to meet the man behind the Matchstick Men paintings.

If you did, email [email protected] to tell us more.

