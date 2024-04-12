Fancy a drive? Let’s do it with a trip back in time along Wessington Way.
The Sunderland street gets our attention with 9 scenes from its past.
We’ve mixed up dentistry in 2013, a car showroom funday in 2012 and the day that paint was donated to a park in 2011.
Intrigued? It’s all here in a gallery of Echo archive photos.
1. We're taking you back in time on Wessington Way
9 great scenes from Wessington Way's past but how many do you remember?
2. Keeping fit in 2004
A keep fit class at Springs was caught on camera by the Echo in 2004.
3. Fun times in 2008
Zoe Hills pictured at the new Funtastic play centre in January 2008.
4. Fantastic flooring
John Gardner and Barbara Campbell posed for this photo at Dallas Carpets in 2008.
