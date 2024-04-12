A journey down Sunderland's Wessington Way with nine pictures from the past

Fundays, princesses, and paint. It’s an intriguing mix

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Apr 2024, 15:57 BST

Fancy a drive? Let’s do it with a trip back in time along Wessington Way.

The Sunderland street gets our attention with 9 scenes from its past.

We’ve mixed up dentistry in 2013, a car showroom funday in 2012 and the day that paint was donated to a park in 2011.

Intrigued? It’s all here in a gallery of Echo archive photos.

9 great scenes from Wessington Way's past but how many do you remember?

1. We're taking you back in time on Wessington Way

A keep fit class at Springs was caught on camera by the Echo in 2004.

2. Keeping fit in 2004

Zoe Hills pictured at the new Funtastic play centre in January 2008.

3. Fun times in 2008

John Gardner and Barbara Campbell posed for this photo at Dallas Carpets in 2008.

4. Fantastic flooring

