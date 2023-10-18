News you can trust since 1873
Plans submitted for new electric vehicle charging facilities at Sunderland’s Wessington Retail Park

A retail park on Wearside could soon benefit from new electric vehicle charging facilities under plans submitted to council development bosses.
By Chris Binding
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 15:26 BST
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for Wessington Retail Park, off Castellian Road, in the city’s Castle ward.

The retail park includes four units, including drive-thru restaurants occupied by McDonald’s and KFC, as well as the Pet Superstore and a unit formerly occupied by Wickes.

New plans from applicant Ionity GmbH aim to install electric vehicle charging facilities within the retail park’s car park.

Wessington Retail Park, Castellian Road, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps.Wessington Retail Park, Castellian Road, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps.
Wessington Retail Park, Castellian Road, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps.
This includes the installation of 12 electric vehicle charging spaces together with charging posts, power cabinets/LV panels , a substation and lighting.

A planning application notes that the plans, if approved, would lead to the loss of eight spaces in the retail park’s car park.

Supporting documents submitted to council officials also indicate that the model of chargers would provide fast-charging solutions for customers.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website lists a decision deadline of December 12, 2023, for the development.

For more on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/02172/FUL

