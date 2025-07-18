13 photos of the Sunderland hotel where LS Lowry loved to stay

It is almost 90 years since the Seaburn Hotel was first built and what an impact it has made ever since.

The hotel which LS Lowry loved has regularly been in the Sunderland Echo headlines.

We have 13 archive memories which span from its construction in 1936 to a prom held for Pennywell students in 2007.

Have a look and see who you recognise.

A familiar sight. It's the Seaburn Hotel under construction in 1936.

A line-up of Joplings employees at the staff dinner at the Seaburn Hotel in 1949. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

The fashion show models in their outfits for the Seaburn Hotel exhibition in October 1970.

One of Britain's leading entertainers, singer actor Frankie Vaughan, taking a stroll on the beach at Seaburn with some of the models who took part in a fashion show at Seaburn Hotel.

