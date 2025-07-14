But how many of these Wearside scenes do you remember from 1999.

It certainly was a packed year if these Sunderland Echo archive memories are anything to go by.

Join us for a look at a Championship parade, new transport interchange, a Bollywood star in the city and a search for Sunderland’s own mini Nessie.

In case you missed it;

That's got to hurt, Kevin! The Bridges Centre manager Kevin Rusby having his legs waxed by Body Shop staff in The Bridges. Trisha Divanis, left and Terri Morgan, right joined Kevin for this photo in 1999.

A fresh look in 1999 Colin Anderson, Sunderland council leader, took the controls of a JCB to start work on the Winter Gardens in 1999 as Wyn Johnson (left), regional director of Ballast Wiltshier, and Colin Sinclair, Sunderland chief executive stood by.

The finishing touches Workers adding the finishing touches to Sunderland's futuristic £10 million Public Transport Interchange in 1999.