Published 14th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

So much has happened in Sunderland since we saw in the new millennium 26 years ago.

But how many of these Wearside scenes do you remember from 1999.

It certainly was a packed year if these Sunderland Echo archive memories are anything to go by.

Join us for a look at a Championship parade, new transport interchange, a Bollywood star in the city and a search for Sunderland’s own mini Nessie.

The Bridges Centre manager Kevin Rusby having his legs waxed by Body Shop staff in The Bridges. Trisha Divanis, left and Terri Morgan, right joined Kevin for this photo in 1999.

1. That's got to hurt, Kevin!

The Bridges Centre manager Kevin Rusby having his legs waxed by Body Shop staff in The Bridges. Trisha Divanis, left and Terri Morgan, right joined Kevin for this photo in 1999. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Colin Anderson, Sunderland council leader, took the controls of a JCB to start work on the Winter Gardens in 1999 as Wyn Johnson (left), regional director of Ballast Wiltshier, and Colin Sinclair, Sunderland chief executive stood by.

2. A fresh look in 1999

Colin Anderson, Sunderland council leader, took the controls of a JCB to start work on the Winter Gardens in 1999 as Wyn Johnson (left), regional director of Ballast Wiltshier, and Colin Sinclair, Sunderland chief executive stood by. | se

Workers adding the finishing touches to Sunderland's futuristic £10 million Public Transport Interchange in 1999.

3. The finishing touches

Workers adding the finishing touches to Sunderland's futuristic £10 million Public Transport Interchange in 1999. | se

Matt Adcock get to grips with a beer barrel for the Sunderland Riverside Festival in 1999. He was accompanied by jazz musician Ray Chester and fellow students Richard Polly, Vicki Dent, Sean Percival and Miking Tilling.

4. Rolling out the barrel in 1999

Matt Adcock get to grips with a beer barrel for the Sunderland Riverside Festival in 1999. He was accompanied by jazz musician Ray Chester and fellow students Richard Polly, Vicki Dent, Sean Percival and Miking Tilling. | se

