13 sun-soaked photos from the Tall Ships Races in Sunderland: 7 years on from their spectacular arrival

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 11th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Would you have them back?

We’re talking about the Tall Ships Races which arrived in Sunderland for four days of spectacular fan seven years ago today.

More than 50 ships came to Wearside and crowds of 1.2million came to watch the mix of street parades, live entertainment and spectacular vessels.

But we want to know if you would love to see the Races back in Sunderland. Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Bollywood at The Tall Ships Races Sunderland event in 2018, when there was live entertainment on the Town Moor.

1. Town Moor memories

Having fun at the Tall Ships Races in Sunderland in 2018.

2. Having fun at the Tall Ships Races in Sunderland in 2018.

Members of the public had great opportunities to get onboard a ship as the fleet visited Sunderland in 2018.

3. Making waves

A young captain and his first mate enjoying a stroll and a look round on a busy day at The Tall Ships in Sunderland.

4. Reporting for duty

