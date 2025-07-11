We’re talking about the Tall Ships Races which arrived in Sunderland for four days of spectacular fan seven years ago today.

More than 50 ships came to Wearside and crowds of 1.2million came to watch the mix of street parades, live entertainment and spectacular vessels.

But we want to know if you would love to see the Races back in Sunderland. Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

In case you missed it;

1 . Town Moor memories Bollywood at The Tall Ships Races Sunderland event in 2018, when there was live entertainment on the Town Moor. | se Photo Sales

2 . Having fun at the Tall Ships Races in Sunderland in 2018. Having fun at the Tall Ships Races in Sunderland in 2018. | se Photo Sales

3 . Making waves Members of the public had great opportunities to get onboard a ship as the fleet visited Sunderland in 2018. | se Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales