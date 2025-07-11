We’re talking about the Tall Ships Races which arrived in Sunderland for four days of spectacular fan seven years ago today.
More than 50 ships came to Wearside and crowds of 1.2million came to watch the mix of street parades, live entertainment and spectacular vessels.
But we want to know if you would love to see the Races back in Sunderland. Tell us more by emailing [email protected]
