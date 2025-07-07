Look at the fantastic kites which flew above Wearside at the festival in these Sunderland Echo archive memories from 1986 to 2009.
Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know.
1. What a record in 1986
Garry Kennedy helps keep aloft more than 600 kites during a mass-flying record attempt at Washington Japanese Kite Festival in 1986. | se
2. Wonderful in Washington
The Sunderland International Kite Festival in July 1998. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. All eyes to the skies
Grey skies but plenty of great kites to keep people entertained at the 2003 festival. | se
4. A watching brief in 2003
Plenty of interest from these spectators at the event which was held at the Northern Area Playing Fields in Washington in 2003. | se
