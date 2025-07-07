I'm flying high after finding these 13 memories of the wonderful Sunderland Kite Festival

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Jul 2025, 08:48 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 08:48 BST

Here’s a story to get your spirits soaring - with memories of the annual kite festival.

Look at the fantastic kites which flew above Wearside at the festival in these Sunderland Echo archive memories from 1986 to 2009.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know. And if you do, share your recollections by emailing [email protected]

Garry Kennedy helps keep aloft more than 600 kites during a mass-flying record attempt at Washington Japanese Kite Festival in 1986.

1. What a record in 1986

Garry Kennedy helps keep aloft more than 600 kites during a mass-flying record attempt at Washington Japanese Kite Festival in 1986. | se

The Sunderland International Kite Festival in July 1998.

2. Wonderful in Washington

The Sunderland International Kite Festival in July 1998. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Grey skies but plenty of great kites to keep people entertained at the 2003 festival.

3. All eyes to the skies

Grey skies but plenty of great kites to keep people entertained at the 2003 festival. | se

Plenty of interest from these spectators at the event which was held at the Northern Area Playing Fields in Washington in 2003.

4. A watching brief in 2003

Plenty of interest from these spectators at the event which was held at the Northern Area Playing Fields in Washington in 2003. | se

News you can trust since 1873
