We are and we are doing it with a selection of photos which were taken in Bavaria in Vine Place.
Loads of you put your best glad rags on for a night out and all these photos of the occasion were submitted to the Sunderland Echo.
See how many you remember.
1. Memories from Vine Place
A whole gallery of memories for you to enjoy from Bavaria in Vine Place. | other 3rd party
2. Raising a very big glass
Three friends who were savouring the atmosphere of their 2016 night out in Sunderland. | other 3rd party
3. Tabling a 2016 memory
Tabling another great memory from Bavaria and the fun you had there nine years ago. | other 3rd party
4. In the picture
Happy to pose for this great photo from the Sunderland venue in another great flashback photo. | other 3rd party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.