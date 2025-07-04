Brilliant Bavaria in 13 reminders from the Sunderland nightclub in 2016

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:29 BST

Who’s up for a spot of socialising - in 2016.

We are and we are doing it with a selection of photos which were taken in Bavaria in Vine Place.

Loads of you put your best glad rags on for a night out and all these photos of the occasion were submitted to the Sunderland Echo.

See how many you remember.

A whole gallery of memories for you to enjoy from Bavaria in Vine Place.

1. Memories from Vine Place

A whole gallery of memories for you to enjoy from Bavaria in Vine Place. | other 3rd party

Three friends who were savouring the atmosphere of their 2016 night out in Sunderland.

2. Raising a very big glass

Three friends who were savouring the atmosphere of their 2016 night out in Sunderland. | other 3rd party

Tabling another great memory from Bavaria and the fun you had there nine years ago.

3. Tabling a 2016 memory

Tabling another great memory from Bavaria and the fun you had there nine years ago. | other 3rd party

Happy to pose for this great photo from the Sunderland venue in another great flashback photo.

4. In the picture

Happy to pose for this great photo from the Sunderland venue in another great flashback photo. | other 3rd party

