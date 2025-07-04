We are and we are doing it with a selection of photos which were taken in Bavaria in Vine Place.

Loads of you put your best glad rags on for a night out and all these photos of the occasion were submitted to the Sunderland Echo.

See how many you remember.

In case you missed it;

1 . Memories from Vine Place A whole gallery of memories for you to enjoy from Bavaria in Vine Place. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

2 . Raising a very big glass Three friends who were savouring the atmosphere of their 2016 night out in Sunderland. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

3 . Tabling a 2016 memory Tabling another great memory from Bavaria and the fun you had there nine years ago. | other 3rd party Photo Sales