Published 26th Jun 2025

No it was not just a trend that caught on during the winter. Sunderland had epic summer sales at Joplings 50 years ago.

People queued for hours in the heat of a June morning to grab a bargain.

Staff from the store would even come out with a tea trolley to make sure they were topped up with refreshments.

And we know because we have the photos to prove it, courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

Join us for a trip to the Joplings June sales in 1974 and 1975.

Further down the queue but the tea trolley was still going strong in 1974.

First in the line but we want to know if you recognise this happy shopper from June 1974.

This youngster was eyeing up a cuppa as she waited in the 1974 queues. Recognise her?

Welcome refreshments for these people at the front of the queue in June 1974.

