People queued for hours in the heat of a June morning to grab a bargain.

Staff from the store would even come out with a tea trolley to make sure they were topped up with refreshments.

And we know because we have the photos to prove it, courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

Join us for a trip to the Joplings June sales in 1974 and 1975.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Still going strong Further down the queue but the tea trolley was still going strong in 1974. | se Photo Sales

2 . Front of the queue First in the line but we want to know if you recognise this happy shopper from June 1974. | se Photo Sales

3 . Waiting patiently This youngster was eyeing up a cuppa as she waited in the 1974 queues. Recognise her? | se Photo Sales