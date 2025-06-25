Or how about the tale of the street where the Internet was trialled to see how it would affect people’s lives?
These and 11 other great stories are included in this great look back down your neighbourhood.
1. Bodlewell Lane and the town crier
Sunderland once had a town crier called Tommy Sanderson. He ran an umbrella repair shop from Bodlewell Lane.
It had a huge clock on the top which people relied on to time the ferries.
But the local delinquents thought it was great fun to chew tobacco and spit great dollops of black goo at it. It eventually cost him his business. | se
2. Burleigh Street and the black puddings
Rent collector Agnes Jennings angered the people of the street when she said: "They can’t cook - other than with a frying pan!"
At the crack of dawn next rent day, hundreds of locals waited for Agnes’ arrival.
Everyone had a black pudding or a sausage and as Agnes reached the centre of the crowd, the sky was black with flying food. | se
3. Suffolk Street in 1940
Suffolk Street was bombed in 1940 and yet its residents still remained resilient.
People were given temporary homes after theirs were damaged by enemy bombs.
They spent the time waiting to get into their new homes bu enjoying a game of dominoes. | se
4. Norfolk Street in 1961
Fifteen minutes before he was due to appear in stage show in Sunderland, singer Frankie Vaughan was studying plans in a Norfolk Street office.
His friend, Duncan Gibson, secretary of the Durham County Association of Boys' Clubs, invited Frankie to look over some plans of new boys clubs in Hetton Lyons and Chester le Street. | se
