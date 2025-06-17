11 wonderful PE teachers we fondly remember from Wearside's past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Jun 2025, 13:10 BST

Some of you loved them and some of you loathed them. We are talking about PE lessons and these were the teachers who led them in the past in Wearside schools.

There’s Sandhill, St Robert, Thornhill, Holley Park, Barnes Infants and more.

See if there is a PE teacher you remember among these Sunderland Echo memories.

In case you missed it;

Back to the classroom for memories of 15 head teachers from Sunderland's past

13 more head teachers who graced Sunderland's past

Remember these Wearside music teachers?

PE teacher, Miss Audrey Wickham, was pictured at the wheel of the new mini bus of Castleview School, and some of the pupils were keen to join her in 1975.

1. Audrey Wickham at Castleview School

PE teacher, Miss Audrey Wickham, was pictured at the wheel of the new mini bus of Castleview School, and some of the pupils were keen to join her in 1975. | se

Photo Sales
Oxclose Comprehensive School, Washington was chosen as a venue for the Manchester based Bobby Charlton Celebrity Soccer Schools course in February 1992. Lisa Grieves shows her skills, watched by fellow footballers as well as PE teacher and coach Joe Quinn.

2. Joe Quinn at Oxclose Comprehensive

Oxclose Comprehensive School, Washington was chosen as a venue for the Manchester based Bobby Charlton Celebrity Soccer Schools course in February 1992. Lisa Grieves shows her skills, watched by fellow footballers as well as PE teacher and coach Joe Quinn. | se

Photo Sales
PE teacher Don Heelbeck was gearing up for a London to Thornhill cycle ride to raise money for Cancer Research in 2004.

3. Don Heelbeck at Thornhill School

PE teacher Don Heelbeck was gearing up for a London to Thornhill cycle ride to raise money for Cancer Research in 2004. | se

Photo Sales
Taking you back to 2005 for a look at Marion Smith, centre, who was days away from retirement as a PE teacher after 33 years in the job. Former pupils Helen McHugh and Kathryn Fenwick were also pictured.

4. Marion Smith at St Robert of Newminster

Taking you back to 2005 for a look at Marion Smith, centre, who was days away from retirement as a PE teacher after 33 years in the job. Former pupils Helen McHugh and Kathryn Fenwick were also pictured. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WearsidePE teachersMemoriesSunderland EchoSunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice