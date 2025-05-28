From 1997 to 2019, these heads led the way at schools such as Town End Primary, Ryhope Juniors, Grindon Infants and St John Boste.
Others were respected for their roles at St Michael’s RC, Grange Park, St Joseph’s RC and Pennywell Early Years.
Have a look at these great Sunderland Echo archive memories and see if you can spot a former schoolmate. Or maybe you remember one of the teachers.
Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.