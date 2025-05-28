From 1997 to 2019, these heads led the way at schools such as Town End Primary, Ryhope Juniors, Grindon Infants and St John Boste.

Others were respected for their roles at St Michael’s RC, Grange Park, St Joseph’s RC and Pennywell Early Years.

Have a look at these great Sunderland Echo archive memories and see if you can spot a former schoolmate. Or maybe you remember one of the teachers.

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Jane Caldwell at Havelock Primary Extra curricular music teaching at Havelock Primary was described as outstanding in 1997. Pictured left to right are: Amy Richardson, 10; Nikki McGuire, 11; Kimberley Moon, 10; Terry Cross, deputy head; and Jane Caldwell, head. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Paul Foster at St John Boste Paul Foster may have been the head teacher at St John Boste School in Washington but that didn't stop 5-year-old Paul Farrow from giving him a soaking at the Autumn fair in 2003. | se Photo: KB Photo Sales

3 . Les Hayton at Ryhope Juniors Head teacher Les Hayton had one last photo at Ryhope Junior School in 2004. | se Photo: se Photo Sales