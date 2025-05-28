15 head teachers we fondly remember from Sunderland's past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th May 2025, 11:17 BST

They were the people who shaped all of our futures - the head teachers of Sunderland and Durham.

From 1997 to 2019, these heads led the way at schools such as Town End Primary, Ryhope Juniors, Grindon Infants and St John Boste.

Others were respected for their roles at St Michael’s RC, Grange Park, St Joseph’s RC and Pennywell Early Years.

Have a look at these great Sunderland Echo archive memories and see if you can spot a former schoolmate. Or maybe you remember one of the teachers.

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Extra curricular music teaching at Havelock Primary was described as outstanding in 1997. Pictured left to right are: Amy Richardson, 10; Nikki McGuire, 11; Kimberley Moon, 10; Terry Cross, deputy head; and Jane Caldwell, head.

1. Jane Caldwell at Havelock Primary

Extra curricular music teaching at Havelock Primary was described as outstanding in 1997. Pictured left to right are: Amy Richardson, 10; Nikki McGuire, 11; Kimberley Moon, 10; Terry Cross, deputy head; and Jane Caldwell, head. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Paul Foster may have been the head teacher at St John Boste School in Washington but that didn't stop 5-year-old Paul Farrow from giving him a soaking at the Autumn fair in 2003.

2. Paul Foster at St John Boste

Paul Foster may have been the head teacher at St John Boste School in Washington but that didn't stop 5-year-old Paul Farrow from giving him a soaking at the Autumn fair in 2003. | se Photo: KB

Photo Sales
Head teacher Les Hayton had one last photo at Ryhope Junior School in 2004.

3. Les Hayton at Ryhope Juniors

Head teacher Les Hayton had one last photo at Ryhope Junior School in 2004. | se Photo: se

Photo Sales
Head teacher Marian Dent was due to retire when she was pictured with pupils in this scene from 20 years ago.

4. Marian Dent at Grindon Infants

Head teacher Marian Dent was due to retire when she was pictured with pupils in this scene from 20 years ago. | se Photo: KB

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland EchoSchoolsMemoriesTeachers
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice