These 15 archive photos show the lodges on the march including Wearmouth in Sunderland, Harton, Westoe, Vane Tempest, Seaham, and more.
Get into the spirit of the gala with this look back in time.
1. Harton in 1960
The Mayor of South Shields, Ald R Dodds and Ald Jones, both miners at Harton Colliery, march in front of Harton Colliery band on the way to Tyne Dock railway station to go to Durham miners' gala. | sg
2. Silksworth in 1967
Silksworth Lodge and banner had a strong turnout in Durham at the 1967 Miners Gala. | se
3. Washington Glebe in 1967
Washington Glebe Lodge heads towards the County Hotel in this Sunderland Echo archive scene from 1967. | se
4. Horden's cheer girls
Horden Colliery Lodge 'cheer girls' during the Durham Miners Gala in 1970 | se Photo: SE Sunderland Echo
