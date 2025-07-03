15 retro scenes from the Miners Gala as we count down to the 2025 spectacular

The countdown is on for the arrival of the Durham Miners Gala - and lots more scenes like these.

These 15 archive photos show the lodges on the march including Wearmouth in Sunderland, Harton, Westoe, Vane Tempest, Seaham, and more.

It promises to be just as exciting this year with 200,000 people expected to converge on Durham, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

Get into the spirit of the gala with this look back in time.

The Mayor of South Shields, Ald R Dodds and Ald Jones, both miners at Harton Colliery, march in front of Harton Colliery band on the way to Tyne Dock railway station to go to Durham miners' gala.

1. Harton in 1960

The Mayor of South Shields, Ald R Dodds and Ald Jones, both miners at Harton Colliery, march in front of Harton Colliery band on the way to Tyne Dock railway station to go to Durham miners' gala.

Silksworth Lodge and banner had a strong turnout in Durham at the 1967 Miners Gala.

2. Silksworth in 1967

Silksworth Lodge and banner had a strong turnout in Durham at the 1967 Miners Gala.

Washington Glebe Lodge heads towards the County Hotel in this Sunderland Echo archive scene from 1967.

3. Washington Glebe in 1967

Washington Glebe Lodge heads towards the County Hotel in this Sunderland Echo archive scene from 1967.

Horden Colliery Lodge 'cheer girls' during the Durham Miners Gala in 1970

4. Horden's cheer girls

Horden Colliery Lodge 'cheer girls' during the Durham Miners Gala in 1970

