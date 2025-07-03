Everything you need to know ahead of the Durham Miners Gala as 200,000 people set to converge on city
Thousands of people travel from the historic mining communities of the North East, proudly marching through the city’s cobbled streets and displaying their colliery banners.
While the mines may have gone, the principles on which the Gala is built remain; celebrating trade union collectivism, community spirit and international solidarity.
In addition to those representing their mining heritage, the event now includes marchers and banners representing the country’s largest trade unions.
Established in 1871 and organised by the Durham Miners Association, this year’s Gala, the 139th, is set to take place on Saturday July 12th.
Checkout everything you need to know ahead of the big event.
Who is speaking?
Following the march through Durham City, people gather on the old racecourse by the banks of the River Wear to hear from a range of speakers who take to the stage.
This year’s speakers include;
- Jeremy Corbyn MP, former Labour leader and Member of Parliament for Islington North.
- Dr Husam Zomlot, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the UK
- Sharon Graham, General Secretary, Unite
- Eddie Dempsey, General Secretary, RMT
- Chris Peace, Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign
- Matt Wrack, Acting General Secretary, NASUWT
- Alan Mardghum, General Secretary, DMA
DMA Chairman Stephen Guy said: "We have a great line up of speakers for the 139th Gala. Our platform honours the Gala as a trade union event with a strong tradition of international solidarity. The Gala has hosted many international speakers over its long history, with guests from overseas speaking at the Gala from its early years.
"We are delighted that Jeremy Corbyn is returning to speak. Jeremy was a steadfast supporter of the miners and our communities and has remained a great friend.
"We thank all our guest speakers for accepting the invitation of the DMA. Our trade union speakers represent workers from various sectors and from diverse communities. We look forward to hearing from them all in Durham on the second Saturday in July."
Timings
8.30am - banner groups and bands gather in Durham City Centre Market Place ready for the start of the march.
At 1pm the Chair opens The Big Meeting at the old racecourse, and guest speakers address the crowd.
2.30pm - The procession of bands and banners begin to make their way to Durham Cathedral.
3pm - The Miners’ Festival Service including the blessing of the banners at Durham Cathedral.
Road closures
According to the Durham County Council website, the following road closures and restrictions will be in place;
Roads closed to ALL vehicles including pedal cycles and hand carts (except those pre-approved by the organiser) except for any vehicle/pedal cycles being used for Police, Fire Service or Ambulance purposes between 4.00am and 8.00pm:
Roads closed to ALL vehicles including pedal cycles except for any vehicle/pedal cycles being used for Police, Fire Service, or Ambulance purposes between the hours of 6.00am and 8.00pm:
Further details can be found in the Durham County Council website.
