It was the day when the iconic Vaux sign was taken down, marking the end of 193 years of history.

Today, we look back at 13 of the most memorable views of Vaux and they all come from the Sunderland Echo archives.

In case you missed it;

Doing their day job The magnificent Vaux horses on their rounds in Sunderland.

In the social club The old style concert hall of Vaux Social Club in 1976. Remember this?

Saying hello in 1979 Eric Maddison, 4, is brave enough to stroke one of the horses as Ronnie Brown, Vaux drayman, keeps a watchful eye.

Part of our past The Vaux building in Sunderland, pictured in the 1980s.