Imagine if you could turn the clock back to any decade you want to see what Sunderland life was like at the time.

If only! But we can, at least by looking at the fantastic photos in the Sunderland Echo archives.

And that is exactly what we have done with these 19 memories of a decade to remember.

Maritime Terrace which created its own piece of Sunderland history in April 1960 when it became pedestrianised.

1. Closed to traffic

Maritime Terrace which created its own piece of Sunderland history in April 1960 when it became pedestrianised. | se

LS Lowry pictured in Sunderland in 1960.

2. Matchstick men on show

LS Lowry pictured in Sunderland in 1960. | se

Golfing star Dai Rees tees off in Sunderland in 1961.

3. Dai on the tee

Golfing star Dai Rees tees off in Sunderland in 1961. | se

Three hundred workers built the Wear's first luxury yacht in 1961. But there was no champagne after the launch of the Radiant II. Instead the workers at the Wear Dockyard went to a marquee by the riverside to toast the yacht with half pint glasses of beer.

4. From Sunderland to Monte Carlo

Three hundred workers built the Wear's first luxury yacht in 1961. But there was no champagne after the launch of the Radiant II. Instead the workers at the Wear Dockyard went to a marquee by the riverside to toast the yacht with half pint glasses of beer. | se

