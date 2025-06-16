It was a summer which no one who lived through it will ever forget.
This retro photo gallery takes you back to that long, hot period where people flocked to Seaburn or Roker on the coast to cool down.
Families enjoyed the sun during events including the East End, Penshaw and Washington Carnivals.
1. On the beach
Searching for a spare patch of sand at Seaburn in June 1976. Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Come on in, the water's lovely
These six youngsters were enjoying themselves on Seaburn beach in June 1976. Get in touch if you recognise them. Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Putting on a show in Washington
Washington Carnival in June 1976. We would love to hear from you if we got you in the picture. Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Penshaw in the sun
Ian Jobling was having a go at the hoopla stall in this scene from Penshaw Carnival in June 1976. Photo: Sunderland Echo