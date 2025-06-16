It was a summer which no one who lived through it will ever forget.

This retro photo gallery takes you back to that long, hot period where people flocked to Seaburn or Roker on the coast to cool down.

Families enjoyed the sun during events including the East End, Penshaw and Washington Carnivals.

In case you missed it;

1 . On the beach Searching for a spare patch of sand at Seaburn in June 1976. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Come on in, the water's lovely These six youngsters were enjoying themselves on Seaburn beach in June 1976. Get in touch if you recognise them. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Putting on a show in Washington Washington Carnival in June 1976. We would love to hear from you if we got you in the picture. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales