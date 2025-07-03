Sunderland church to be filled with stunning tapestries for 120th birthday
Officials at Roker Methodist Church are urging people to come along and view the ‘one day only’ collection on Saturday, July 12.
‘Such a great success last year’
It is unique opportunity to enjoy the colourful works between 12pm and 4pm for free.
Church steward Susan Bayliss said: “There will also be a large collection of homemade scones and cakes to purchase on the day.”
This is the second consectuive year that the exhibition is coming to the church and Susan added: “As it was such a great success, we are hosting them again this year, which also coincides with Roker Methodist Church's 120th anniversary year.”
Histories from Methodism
The works known as the Methodist Tapestries Project will be coming from Weardale Museum and High House Chapel and they are a culmination of decades of painstaking work.
The Methodist Tapestries Project depicts histories from Methodism as well as local stories.
Its core collection is based round the story of High House Chapel in Ireshopeburn which is now a part of the Weardale Museum.
To find out more, visit the Roker Methodist Church Facebook page.
