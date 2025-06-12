Sunderland minister walks 70km from Newcastle to Middlesbrough in just 3 days

John's 70k took him across three bridges and past several iconic landmarks. | Submit

A Sunderland Methodist Minister has walked 70km in just 3 days, rambling from Newcastle to Middlesbrough.

Raising more than £400 in support of vulnerable communities around the world, Sunderland Methodist Minister John Purdy, 53, completed the undertaking as part of the 70k in May challenge for this year’s Christian Aid Week 2025.

The idea behind the challenge is to cover 70 kilometres in solidarity with millions of people who have to walk long distances for clean water or to sell their produce, with John - a Minister in the Sunderland Circuit where he serves at Castletown, Fulwell, and Roker Methodist Churches - completed the challenge over three Mondays in May.

John started from the Tyne Bridge in Newcastle and travelled via Wearmouth Bridge to the Tees Transporter Bridge. He explained: “I decided to do this in solidarity with those who have few options, who are forced to travel long distances as part of a daily routine, as a forced consequence of climate change.

“Supported by my wife, Vanessa, we walked at the end of the warmest, sunniest and almost a record breaking dry Spring and we were appreciative of the Christian Aid water bottle that given to us on the Tyne Bridge at the start of our walk by Helen Cunningham, one of the charity’s Church Engagement and Fundraising Officers.

“But we also benefited from local coffee shops, village stores and a VE Day cream tea at Roker Methodist Church along the way to keep us refreshed and hydrated. This brought the reason for the walk to the forefront of our minds and we were ever aware of farmers struggling with erratic and severe weather and water shortages in Guatemala and other parts of the world.

“We have the financial means and resources to refresh ourselves and thanks to those who sponsored us, we pray Christian Aid partners will be similarly resourced.”

John Purdy and his wife Vanessa | Submit

Money raised during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty. This year’s appeal focused on work in Guatemala, in Central America, where climate change is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically.

Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty. Despite the challenges families are facing, the unstoppable power of hope drives people to look for ways to push back, diversifying and growing more resilient crops, building water recycling systems using household items, and creating organic fertiliser.

To find out more about the work of Christian Aid and how to get involved, visit www.christianaid.org.uk.