Get the glitterball out. Get grooving because National Disco Day is here.

And to celebrate the annual July 2 event, we asked you for your favourite disco spots of Sunderland’s past.

As always, you came up trumps and here are your best answers, courtesy of our Wearside Echoes Facebook page.

A look inside Fusion, the Sunderland nightspot which had 2,000 customers a week in the 1970s. John Pallas was among those who loved it.

1. Fusion

A look inside Fusion, the Sunderland nightspot which had 2,000 customers a week in the 1970s. John Pallas was among those who loved it.

Annabel’s moved from Walworth Way to High Street West in the late 1980s. It was a proper old school, glitterball venue and it got the vote of Pauline Hutchinson and Jeremy Brown.

2. Annabel’s

Annabel's moved from Walworth Way to High Street West in the late 1980s. It was a proper old school, glitterball venue and it got the vote of Pauline Hutchinson and Jeremy Brown.

Inside the bar at The Rink Hotel in February 1983. It got the thumbs-up from Cyril Brown.

3. The Rink

Inside the bar at The Rink Hotel in February 1983. It got the thumbs-up from Cyril Brown.

Back to 1973 for this view of the Bay Hotel. Members of Deptford and Millfield Darby and Joan Club were pictured at their annual dinner. The venue was also a disco spot and it was a favourite with Ann Bell and Pat McArdle.

4. The Bay Hotel

Back to 1973 for this view of the Bay Hotel. Members of Deptford and Millfield Darby and Joan Club were pictured at their annual dinner. The venue was also a disco spot and it was a favourite with Ann Bell and Pat McArdle.

