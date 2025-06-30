A flavour of Sunderland's ice cream past: 13 tasty memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:55 BST

Happy National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day everyone.

July 1 is the day when the great varieties of the summer treat are celebrated.

We are treating you with a look at 13 ice cream memories from Wearside’s past and they all come from the Sunderland Echo archives.

In case you missed it;

Top 13 Sunderland legends fans want back

Joplings summer sale remembered in retro Sunderland images

15 factories where you could have clocked on in Sunderland's past

Pupils at JFK Primary School were mixing the batter to make the pancakes to go with their Fairtrade banana ice cream in 2010. Pictured are Lennon Conlon, 8, with Shirley Alderson from Sainsbury's, and left to right; Emily Gilmaney, 9, Holly Young, 8, and Kelly-Ann Gordon aged 10.

1. Fab at JFK Primary

Pupils at JFK Primary School were mixing the batter to make the pancakes to go with their Fairtrade banana ice cream in 2010. Pictured are Lennon Conlon, 8, with Shirley Alderson from Sainsbury's, and left to right; Emily Gilmaney, 9, Holly Young, 8, and Kelly-Ann Gordon aged 10. | se Photo: Peter Berry Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
The opening of Lickerty Lick Ice Cream Parlour in Fulwell, and it took place on a hot July day in 2011.

2. So cool in 2011

The opening of Lickerty Lick Ice Cream Parlour in Fulwell, and it took place on a hot July day in 2011. | se Photo: se

Photo Sales
The Empire Cinema was giving away free ice cream 13 years ago to raise money for Age UK. Were you in the picture?

3. A scoop from the past

The Empire Cinema was giving away free ice cream 13 years ago to raise money for Age UK. Were you in the picture? | se Photo: se

Photo Sales
Sunderland's Masterchef Stacie Stewart made a chocolate brownie and vanilla ice cream desert at Liberty Brown on Hylton Retail Park in 2012.

4. Earn some brownie points

Sunderland's Masterchef Stacie Stewart made a chocolate brownie and vanilla ice cream desert at Liberty Brown on Hylton Retail Park in 2012. | se Photo: se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WearsideSunderland EchoMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice