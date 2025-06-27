We asked our followers ‘If you could sign one Sunderland legend from the past for our Premier League return, who would it be?’

You came up trumps with a whole list of names but we wonder if you can guess who came out on top.

Have a look at the names that the members of the 18,000 Wearside Echoes Facebook page chose.

In case you missed it;

Kevin Phillips The Kevin Phillips screamer which was a highlight of Sunderland's 4-1 win over Chelsea. Super Kev was the runaway winner of our poll on which legend you would choose for SAFC.

Niall Quinn Niall Quinn was second in our poll and most Echo followers asked if they could choose both Quinn and Phillips.

Brian Clough Brian Clough on the attack for Sunderland in 1962. He scored 54 goals in 61 appearances in red and white. He was third in our poll of legends you would pick. Robert Martin said 'Cloughie all day'.

Charlie Hurley Charlie Hurley leads out The Lads in 1964. He was popular in our poll and both Audrey Taylor and Linda Colquhoun chose him for our legends squad - along with many others.