Sunderland Retro: A packed picture gallery from Port of Call in 2016

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Jul 2025, 16:41 BST

Get your best clothes on for a Sunderland night out - in 2016.

We have 13 memories from a night well spent at Port of Call and all of the photos were submitted to the Sunderland Echo.

There are plenty of faces for you to recognise.

A glamorous look for their night out in Sunderland city centre in 2016.

1. Stylish in Sunderland

A glamorous look for their night out in Sunderland city centre in 2016. | other 3rd party

Two pals having a great time on their Sunderland night out nine years ago.

2. Smiles from 2016

Two pals having a great time on their Sunderland night out nine years ago. | other 3rd party

Two friends who were happy to pose for a photo at Port of Call in 2016. Recognise them?

3. Nights to cherish

Two friends who were happy to pose for a photo at Port of Call in 2016. Recognise them? | other 3rd party

Round the table for this look back to Sunderland nightlife in 2016.

4. Tabling some great memories

Round the table for this look back to Sunderland nightlife in 2016. | other 3rd party

News you can trust since 1873
