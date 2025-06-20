11 of Sunderland's great English teachers who left us with wonderful memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Jun 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 15:56 BST

Here’s a chapter from Sunderland’s past that some of you will love.

It’s a look at the English teachers who taught us everything we know.

But we want to know if yours is included, whether it was at Mill Hill Primary, Bede, Southmoor or St Aidan’s.

Re-live a selection of great Sunderland Echo memories.

In case you missed it;

Remembering 11 of Wearside's PE teachers of the past

Back to the classroom for memories of 15 head teachers from Sunderland's past

Remember these Wearside music teachers?

13 more head teachers who graced Sunderland's past

Sally Davey was leading a class for seven and eight year olds at Mill Hill Primary School in this flashback to April 2005.

1. Sally Davey at Mill Hill Primary

Sally Davey was leading a class for seven and eight year olds at Mill Hill Primary School in this flashback to April 2005. | se

Photo Sales
Ann Twine and the pupils at Southmoor School recorded their own CD in May 2006.

2. Ann Twine at Southmoor School

Ann Twine and the pupils at Southmoor School recorded their own CD in May 2006. | se

Photo Sales
Here is a photo from 2010 showing Head of English Andrew Bennett. He was one of 25 teachers in the county chosen for a Government programme to accelerate teachers into headships.

3. Andrew Bennett at Houghton Kepier

Here is a photo from 2010 showing Head of English Andrew Bennett. He was one of 25 teachers in the county chosen for a Government programme to accelerate teachers into headships. | se

Photo Sales
Schoolteacher Barrie McDermid toured Wearside schools to spread musical messages about punctuation. He was pictured at Seaham School of Technology but had also previously worked at Wellfield School in Wingate.

4. Barrie McDermid in 2011

Schoolteacher Barrie McDermid toured Wearside schools to spread musical messages about punctuation. He was pictured at Seaham School of Technology but had also previously worked at Wellfield School in Wingate. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandTeachersMemoriesWearsideSunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice