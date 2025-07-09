Sunderland Retro: 13 dazzling photos of Wearside jazz bands on the march
Cue the batons, banners, kazoos and costumes as we look back at Wearside’s jazz bands on the march.
Here they are on the march and we have familiar names such as Ryhope All Stars, Pennywell Toreadors, New Silksworth Syliners and Shiney Row Eagles.
See how many faces you recognise from these Sunderland Echo memories.
