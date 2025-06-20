It’s hard to believe that 50 years have passed since the megahit arrived, or that all this was happening in Sunderland at the time.

Take a look at these views from Binns food hall, Roker lake, Greenwells dock and Milburns.

We’ve got the High Street baths, Austin and Pickersgills and people in the queues for FA Cup tickets.

Queues at Roker Park Ha'way the Lads! A queue forms for Sunderland v Boro tickets in the FA Cup in 1975.

Racing at Roker lake This model boat race event was held at Roker Park lake in July 1975. Robert Batty is pictured showing left to right: Dean Hall, 6 and his sisters Anne- Marie, 7, and Louise 5, and their friend David Edmonson, 7, his model boat.

Rolling back to 1975 Schoolgirl fans screaming "We love you, Rollers," staged a demonstration about the ban on the Bay City Rollers performing at the Empire Theatre in Sunderland.