19 photos from Sunderland in 1975: The year Jaws arrived on our film screens

By Chris Cordner

Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:38 BST

Relive the excitement of 1975 with these nostalgic photos from Sunderland, capturing the time when Steven Spielberg's Jaws took the UK by storm.

It’s hard to believe that 50 years have passed since the megahit arrived, or that all this was happening in Sunderland at the time.

Take a look at these views from Binns food hall, Roker lake, Greenwells dock and Milburns.

We’ve got the High Street baths, Austin and Pickersgills and people in the queues for FA Cup tickets.

Ha'way the Lads! A queue forms for Sunderland v Boro tickets in the FA Cup in 1975.

1. Queues at Roker Park

Ha'way the Lads! A queue forms for Sunderland v Boro tickets in the FA Cup in 1975.

This model boat race event was held at Roker Park lake in July 1975. Robert Batty is pictured showing left to right: Dean Hall, 6 and his sisters Anne- Marie, 7, and Louise 5, and their friend David Edmonson, 7, his model boat.

2. Racing at Roker lake

This model boat race event was held at Roker Park lake in July 1975. Robert Batty is pictured showing left to right: Dean Hall, 6 and his sisters Anne- Marie, 7, and Louise 5, and their friend David Edmonson, 7, his model boat.

Schoolgirl fans screaming "We love you, Rollers," staged a demonstration about the ban on the Bay City Rollers performing at the Empire Theatre in Sunderland.

3. Rolling back to 1975

Schoolgirl fans screaming "We love you, Rollers," staged a demonstration about the ban on the Bay City Rollers performing at the Empire Theatre in Sunderland.

A trip to the food hall! Huge demand for bread from Binns in 1975.

4. The food hall in Binns

A trip to the food hall! Huge demand for bread from Binns in 1975.

