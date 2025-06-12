Sunderland Retro: 13 shops on the day they opened in the city

By Chris Cordner

Published 12th Jun 2025, 09:19 BST

Get the champagne out. We are celebrating stores which opened in style in Sunderland’s past.

The fizz was flowing at The Bridges when the SAFC Supporters Shop opened in 1990, and plenty of people turned out to welcome Primark in 2004.

We have La Femme lingerie in 2007, Pandora in 2010 and Krispy Kreme in 2012.

If all that sounds tasty, have a look at our gallery of Sunderland Echo memories.

Viv Busby, left, with SAFC chairman Bob Murray and manager Denis Smith at the opening of the supporters' shop in The Bridges in June 1990.

1. The Supporters Shop

Viv Busby, left, with SAFC chairman Bob Murray and manager Denis Smith at the opening of the supporters' shop in The Bridges in June 1990. | NW Photo: Sunderland Echo

Raise a glass to this May 2003 memory of Eye Spec owners Stuart Hulse and Paul Hepple outside their shop in Derwent Street.

2. Champagne moment in Derwent Street

Raise a glass to this May 2003 memory of Eye Spec owners Stuart Hulse and Paul Hepple outside their shop in Derwent Street. | se

Back to 2004 when Mick McCarthy cut the ribbon to open Primark's shop in Sunderland.

3. Memories from Primark

Back to 2004 when Mick McCarthy cut the ribbon to open Primark's shop in Sunderland. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Shop owner Alison Williamson, models Annabella Pope and Laura Harvey, were joined by Mayoress Ann Scott and Mayor Cllr Leslie Scott as La Femme opened in December 2007.

4. La Femme in 2007

Shop owner Alison Williamson, models Annabella Pope and Laura Harvey, were joined by Mayoress Ann Scott and Mayor Cllr Leslie Scott as La Femme opened in December 2007. | se

