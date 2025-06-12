The fizz was flowing at The Bridges when the SAFC Supporters Shop opened in 1990, and plenty of people turned out to welcome Primark in 2004.
We have La Femme lingerie in 2007, Pandora in 2010 and Krispy Kreme in 2012.
If all that sounds tasty, have a look at our gallery of Sunderland Echo memories.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.